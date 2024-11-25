Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff time is inching toward state championship week in Mississippi high school football.
The postseason rolls on as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing in the semifinals on Friday (November 29).
>>Mississippi high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.
Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus the semifinal matchups:
Class 7A
Semifinal matchups
Tupelo vs Madison Central
7 p.m. Friday
Ocean Springs vs Brandon
7 p.m. Friday
Class 7A MHSAA football bracket
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
Warren Central vs Grenada
7 p.m. Friday
Picayune vs Hattiesburg
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A MHSAA football bracket
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
Cleveland Central vs West Point
7 p.m. Friday
Gautier vs Brookhaven
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A MHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
West Lauderdale vs Louisville
7 p.m. Friday
Forest vs Poplarville
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A MHSAA football bracket
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
Choctaw County vs East Webster
7 p.m. Friday
Magee vs Noxubee County
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A MHSAA football bracket
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
Charleston vs North Side
7 p.m. Friday
Heidelberg vs Raleigh
7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A MHSAA football bracket
Class 1A
Semifinal matchups
Baldwyn vs West Lowndes
7 p.m. Friday
Velma Jackson vs Simmons
7 p.m. Friday
Class 1A MHSAA football bracket
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports