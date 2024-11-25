High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Brady Twombly

Playoff time is inching toward state championship week in Mississippi high school football.

The postseason rolls on as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing in the semifinals on Friday (November 29).

>>Mississippi high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Class 7A

Semifinal matchups

Tupelo vs Madison Central

7 p.m. Friday

Ocean Springs vs Brandon

7 p.m. Friday

Class 7A MHSAA football bracket

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

Warren Central vs Grenada

7 p.m. Friday

Picayune vs Hattiesburg

7 p.m. Friday

Class 6A MHSAA football bracket

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

Cleveland Central vs West Point

7 p.m. Friday

Gautier vs Brookhaven

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A MHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

West Lauderdale vs Louisville

7 p.m. Friday

Forest vs Poplarville

7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A MHSAA football bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

Choctaw County vs East Webster

7 p.m. Friday

Magee vs Noxubee County

7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A MHSAA football bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

Charleston vs North Side

7 p.m. Friday

Heidelberg vs Raleigh

7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A MHSAA football bracket

Class 1A

Semifinal matchups

Baldwyn vs West Lowndes

7 p.m. Friday

Velma Jackson vs Simmons

7 p.m. Friday

Class 1A MHSAA football bracket

