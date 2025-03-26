National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for East Union Urchins or Dayton Dust Devils
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded East Union Urchins (Mississippi) or the No. 8-seeded Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) or Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska).
The Urchins beat the Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers (Wyoming) in Round 1, while the Dust Devils eliminated the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
1. East Union Urchins (Mississippi)
Formerly called the Epic Urchins, East Union's mascot comes from Greek mythology, where the god of the sea had daughters who rode seahorses. This is why the East Union logo boasts a seahorse rather than a sea urchin.
8. Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada)
Not quite a tornado, a dust devil is a strong, well-formed, relatively short-lived whirlwind. And the Dust Devils' mascot has lots more personality than a lot of tornado logos out there — it looks ready to fight with its dukes up while sporting a serpent-like tail.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports