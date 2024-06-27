Saltillo Tigers win 2024 MHSAA Class 6A All-Sports Award
JACKSON — The MHSAA's 2023-2024 athletic season is in the books, and it's time to recognize the athletic programs that excelled across the board in the past year with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Mississippi All-Sports Award powered by the the MHSAA and SB Live. Today, we'll take a look at the best programs from Class 6A.
The awards are designed to identify the top schools in the state in overall athletic performance for the given school year.
The winners are decided by a points-based system in which schools are rewarded for both reaching the post-season and advancing once their teams get there.
State Championships are worth a total of 30 points, with the runners-up receiving 25 and the teams that reached the semifinal (or finished third) earning 20, and so on. Each team that reached the post-season in a team sport or finished in the top eight in a state meet earned some points.
This year, the MHSAA sponsored 22 different sports, including volleyball, girls and boys swimming, boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls powerlifting, boys and girls track, girls and boys golf, softball, baseball, tennis and archery.
Without further ado, here's a look at the schools in the MHSAA’s Class 6A that excelled on the fields, courts and arenas across the Magnolia State. Congratulations to all our honorees.
Class 6A All Sports Winners
1. Saltillo Tigers (255)
State Titles: Girls Cross Country, Boys Cross Country, Girls Soccer, Boys Golf, Tennis
For the second time in a row and first in Class 6A, the Saltillo Tigers brought home the All-Sports Award after a huge year for the program. Both cross country teams and the girls soccer team repeated as state champs, and this year they added hardware to the trophy case in boys golf and tennis. The Tigers also won playoff games in volleyball, softball and baseball and finished third in boys swimming.
2. Hancock Hawks (230)
State Titles: Boys Bowling, Girls Golf
The two state championships stand for themselves, but the Hawks could have had several more. They played for a championship in volleyball and softball and finished first runner-up at the state tournament in girls bowling and boys golf.
3. Center Hill Mustangs (200)
State Titles: None
Center Hill is likely the only team in any class to reach the 200-point mark without winning at least one state title. The Mustangs made the playoffs in eight different sports and ranked in the top eight at six other state championship events. They finished first runner-up in boys cross country, played for a championship in boys soccer and reached the state semifinals in baseball.
The best of the rest:
T4. Neshoba Central Rockets (197.5), T4. West Jones Mustangs (197.5), 6. Warren Central Vikings (177.5), 7. South Panola Tigers (170), 8. George County Rebels (157.5), 9. Hattiesburg Tigers (155), 10. West Harrison Hurricanes (150).