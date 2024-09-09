SBLive Mississippi Top 25 High School Football Rankings (9/9/24)
1. Brandon Bulldogs (2-0)
Last Week: No. 1
The Brandon defense was night-and-day better in a 21-7 win over Madison Central, and the Bulldogs have now avenged both of their back-to-back season opening losses from 2023. Next up is a cross-town trip to Clinton (1-1).
2. Oak Grove Warriors (2-0)
Last week: No. 2
The Warriors took care of business at home with a 35-21 win over Ocean Springs (0-2). Next up is a home game against cross-town rival Hattiesburg, who should provide a good test for the young Warrior offense.
3. Louisville Wildcats (2-0)
Last week: No. 4
"Big" Louisville hasn't reached its final form on offense, but the Wildcat defense was as good as ever in last week's 22-0 win over Neshoba Central. Poor Columbus (0-1) comes to town this weekend before a big Sept. 20 showdown with Starkville (2-0).
4. West Jones Mustangs (2-0)
Last week: No. 5
The Mustangs haven't traveled more than 20 miles for a game, but they are 2-0 after back-to-back road games against Laurel and Northeast Jones with a combined score of 69-13. They'll end their three-game Jones County circuit with their home-opener against South Jones this Friday night.
5. Tupelo Golden Wave (2-0)
Last week: No. 6
The Golden Wave whipped Southaven 40-13 in their first road test of the 2024 season last Friday night. This week's trip to Hernando (1-1) shouldn't be a whole lot tougher. Tupelo's first real test will come Sept. 20 at home against Oxford.
6. Starkville Yellowjackets (2-0)
Last week: No. 8
Back-to-back wins to start the season against ranked opponents has Starkville Yellowjacket fans feeling pretty confident, but there's more challenges on the horizon with Meridian (1-1) coming to town this weekend and a trip to Louisville on Sept. 20.
7. Madison Central Jaguars (1-1)
Last week: No. 3
The Jaguars couldn't string together enough positive plays on offense to overcome a couple of key mistakes in a 21-7 loss to top-ranked Brandon last week. They'll have their hands full again this week with Gulfport (2-0) coming to town.
8. Hartfield Academy Hawks (4-0)
Last week: No. 9
The Hartfield Hawks played another round of murderball last week, beating Natchez Cathedral 49-0 on the road. The Hawks are clearly one of, it not the best team in the MAIS. This week's game at Presbyterian Christian (3-0) could be interesting, because neither team has faced a better opponent so far.
9. Picayune Maroon Tide (1-1)
Last week: No. 11
The Maroon Tide returned for form in their second outing, beating Northshore (LA) 35-0 at home. Their third test is against a resurgent D'Iberville team that has looked solid in back-to-back wins over Columbia and Gautier to open the season.
10. Grenada Chargers (1-1)
Last week: No. 12
The Chargers didn't look overmatched in a season-opening loss to Oak Grove, but they were certainly the bully last week in a 49-6 win over Winona. This week's home date with Oxford has all the makings of a good football game, and should serve as a good measuring stick for both teams.
11. Warren Central Vikings (1-1)
Last week: No. 13
The Vikings erased the disappointment from a head-scratching loss to Clinton in Week 1 with a dominant 21-0 win over Pearl in Week 2. Coach Josh Morgan's squad will play two more Class 7A opponents — at Germantown (1-1) and at Brandon (2-0) in the next two weeks.
12. Hattiesburg Tigers (2-0)
Last week: No. 14
The Hattiesburg defense may be historically good. It certainly was last week, when it held Laurel to -50 total yards in a 46-7 win over the Golden Tornadoes to secure the Little Brown Jug. This week's matchup at No. 2 Oak Grove presents a whole new level of difficulty for coach Tony Vance and the Tigers.
13. South Panola Tigers (1-1)
Last week: No. 23
The Tigers hit a gear we didn't know they had in Week 2, erasing a 28-19 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Oxford 41-34 on the road. That's a promising sign for a team with 6A North aspirations (and maybe more).
14. Oxford Chargers (1-1)
Last week: No. 7
The Chargers blew a double-digit lead against South Panola and suffered their first loss of the season, but there's no rest for the weary. This week's trip to Grenada gives Oxford another shot at a ranked opponent.
15. Jackson Prep (3-0)
Last week: No. 15
The Patriots beat Pillow Academy 63-0 on the road to stay undefeated, but face their first real challenge of the season this week at home against rival Jackson Academy (4-0). They've looked very solid so far.
16. Holmes County Central (2-0)
Last week: No. 18
The Jaguars bowed their necks in a 22-14 win over a good Jefferson County team, and can get to 3-0 with a win over Florence (1-1) this weekend. The Eagles are coming off a humbling 24-3 loss to Ridgeland.
17. Noxubee County Tigers (1-1)
Last week: No. 19
The Tigers got back on track with a convincing 39-7 win over Philadelphia, but its right back to the grind this week with a trip north to West Point to face the always dangerous Green Wave (0-2).
18. Gulfport Admirals (2-0)
Last week: No. 20
The Admirals have certainly looked like a contender over the first two weeks of the season, outscoring Greenville Christian and Vancleave 76-6 in back-to-back games. The road gets a lot tougher this week, when Gulfport travels north to take on Madison Central in the Jungle.
19. West Point Green Wave (0-2)
Last week: No. 10
The Green Wave came up just short against a top-10 opponent for the second week in a row, falling to Starkville 33-26. That loss came on the heels of a 15-14 loss to Louisville in Week 1. They'll face another ranked opponent in No. 17 Noxubee County (1-1) this Friday night.
20. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (3-1)
Last week: No. 16
The bad news is the Patriots had no answer for Pulaski quarterback Brandon Cobb in a 60-36 loss to the powerhouse program from Arkansas. The good news is they won't face another player like him this season. This week's short road trip to St. Joe (2-1) should provide a nice tuneup before the Sept. 20 showdown with against Oak Grove in Madison.
21. George County Rebels (2-0)
Last week: No. 22
The Rebels went full throttle in a 51-36 win over Green County in the Battle for the Bell, and are rewarded this week with a move up to 21 in our rankings. The next four weeks will offer varying challenges — starting with this weeks' home game against Biloxi (1-1) — but George County has looked very solid out of the gate.
22. Ocean Springs Greyhounds (0-2)
Last week: No. 21
Bless their hearts — nobody has played a tougher schedule than the Greyhounds, who hosted Madison Central in Week 1 and lost 35-21 at Oak Grove in Week 2. Make no mistake, Ocean Springs is still a good team, though evidence is starting to pile up that they may lack the depth to hang with the most elite teams in the state.
23. Poplarville Hornets (2-0)
Last week: No. 24
They don’t get any points for style, but the Hornets turned in another solid defensive performance in a 13-7 home win over the Stone Tomcats. The Hornets should be favored in their next two games against Newton County and Pearl River Central before a road trip to Soso for a matchup with West Jones on Sept. 27.
24. D'Iberville Warriors (2-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Warriors are making their Top 25 debut this week after opening the season with a 51-15 win over Columbia and beating Gautier 33-12 last week. We'll find out a lot more about D'Iberville this week when they travel to Picayune (1-1)
25. Charleston Tigers (2-0)
Last week: No. 25
The Tigers looked impressive again in a 34-14 win over North Panola last week. They are now 2-0 in road games against teams from higher classifications. They'll be back at home this week against Clarkdsdale (1-1).
Dropped out: Laurel (0-2)