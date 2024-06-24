St. Patrick wins MHSAA Class 3A All-Sports Award for 2023-2024
JACKSON — The MHSAA's 2023-2024 athletic season is in the books, and it's time to recognize the athletic programs that excelled across the board in the past year with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Mississippi All-Sports Award powered by the the MHSAA and SB Live.
The awards are designed to identify the top schools in the state in overall athletic performance for the given school year.
The winners are decided by a points-based system in which schools are rewarded for both reaching the post-season and advancing once their teams get there.
State Championships are worth a total of 30 points, with the runners-up receiving 25 and the teams that reached the semifinal (or finished third) earning 20, and so on. Each team that reached the post-season in a team sport or finished in the top eight in a state meet earned some points.
This year, the MHSAA sponsored 22 different sports, including volleyball, girls and boys swimming, boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls bowling, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls powerlifting, boys and girls track, girls and boys golf, softball, baseball, tennis and archery.
Without further ado, here's a look at the schools in the MHSAA’s Class 3A that excelled on the fields, courts and arenas across the Magnolia State. Congratulations to all our honorees.
Class 3A All Sports Winners
1. St. Patrick Fighting Irish (375)
State Titles: Boys Cross Country, Girls Soccer, Girls Track
St. Patrick edged St. Andrew’s by just five points last year when both elite programs were in the same classification, but there wasn’t nearly as much drama this season. The Irish racked up three state championships, finished runner-up in softball, boys golf, boys track, girls cross country, and girls swimming and reached at least the second round of the playoffs in boys soccer, girls and boys basketball and tennis. This is the fourth All-Sports Award for St. Patrick.
2. Kossuth Aggies (237.5)
State titles: Girls Powerlifting, Boys Powerlifting, Girls Cross Country, Boys Bowling, Girls Bowling
Kossuth had a really respectable athletic season, especially considering the Aggies only charted points in half the sports. In addition to those five state titles, Kossuth made the state quarterfinals in volleyball, the state semifinals in softball and notched a top-three finish in boys golf.
3. Alcorn Central Bears (205)
State titles: None
Alcorn Central was so, so close to snatching a several state championships in the last year. They played for a title in volleyball and finished first runner-up in boys cross country and archery. But they were consistent elsewhere, as well. The Bears finished third in girls cross country and girls track and reached the state quarterfinals in girls basketball and baseball.
The best of the rest:
4. Booneville Blue Devils (200)
5. Belmont Cardinals (160)
6. Mooreville Troopers (157.5)
7. East Webster Wolverines (150)
8. Our Lady Academy Crescents (130)
9. St. Stanislaus Rockachaws (127.5)
10. South Pike Eagles (125)