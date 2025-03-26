Top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings (3/25/2025)
As another week of the high school baseball season in Mississippi is completed, it is time see where the teams are ranked in the High School on SI Mississippi top 25. Baseball powerhouse, Magnolia Heights, comes in at number one after another stellar week on the diamond.
The second half of the season looks to be as exciting as the first half which was full of exciting games and thrilling upsets. With that being said, here is the top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings.
1. Magnolia Heights (17-3)
The Chiefs have been a dominant force in Mississippi for years, and this season is no different. They suffered close losses to powerhouse programs Mater Dei and IMG Academy, but responded after those defeats with dominant wins. Their most recent win came over IMG Academy Black where they defeated the Ascenders 10-5.
2. Lewisburg (14-3)
After falling to Winter Park (FL) 6-5 two weeks ago, the Patriots responded winning their next two games versus Southaven. They outscored them 25-1 over the two-game stretch.
3. Hartfield Academy (13-2)
The Hawks have won four straight games including a win over Briarcrest Christian (TN) and Jackson Prep. In these two games, they outscored Briarcrest and JP 21-2.
4. Madison Central (7-2)
After a solid start to the season, the Jaguars will look to keep their winning ways going when they take on Tupelo in a two-game set this week.
5. Southeast Lauderdale (17-1)
The Tigers have gotten off to a roaring start this season only losing once to Newton County on February 25. In their three previous games versus Northeast Lauderdale and McLaurin, they outscored the competition 44-2.
6. Ocean Springs (12-3-1)
The Greyhounds completed a three-game sweep of Biloxi last week, and they will look to keep that momentum going this week versus St. Martin.
7. Jackson Academy (13-2)
After defeating Copiah Academy and Manchester Academy last week, the Raiders will take on Presbyterian Christian in a three-game series this week.
8. East Union (15-3)
After losing two straight to Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Houston Christian (TX) two weeks ago, the Urchins responded by defeating Germantown, New Site and Pine Grove last week.
9. Picayune (14-2)
The Maroon Tide had a successful week when they took two-out-of-three from Pascagoula. They will look to build upon that when they take on West Harrison in a three-game series this week.
10. West Lauderdale (15-2)
The Knights won two convincing games versus Choctaw Central last week where they outscored them 16-2. They will take on Northeast Lauderdale in a two-game set this week.
11. Petal (11-4)
The Panthers face Brandon this week after they defeated Northwest Rankin twice and St. Stanislaus once last week.
12. Oak Grove (12-4)
The Warriors have a potent lineup which has been demonstrated in their four-game winning streak. They scored 37 runs while allowing just eight runs.
13. Florence (11-3)
The Eagles swept Brookhaven in three games last week outscoring them 25-2. They will take on South Jones twice and Clinton once this week.
14. Tri-County Academy
The Rebels are in a midst of a 12-game winning streak where they have scored less than five runs only once. They will play Central Hinds Academy in a three-game series starting next week.
15. Seminary (13-4)
The Bulldogs have won six straight games against good competition since they last lost to Purvis on March 7.
16. Lamar (12-3)
The Raiders lost to Oak Grove 9-4 on March 14, but they responded with a 12-11 win over East Rankin Academy.
17. Kosciusko (13-2)
The Whippets have won three games in a row including an 8-7 victory over Jackson Prep. They will look to keep their streak intact when they take on Louisville and Grenada this week.
18. Vancleave (12-4)
Since their loss to Northwest Rankin on March 11, the Bulldogs have won four straight including a sweep of East Central.
19. Gulfport (11-4)
The Admirals have won seven straight games which includes a three-game sweep of D'Iberville last week. They will take on Biloxi in a three-game series which starts tonight.
20. Purvis (13-5)
The Tornadoes have lost three out of their last four, but they have shown the ability to score in bunches. They will look to get back on track this week when they take on Forrest County Agricultural.
21. Saltillo (11-4)
The Tigers started off 1-4, but since then they have found their footing. They have three pivotal games this week with two versus Olive Branch, and the lone game versus Mooreville.
22. Pontotoc (12-4)
The Warriors dropped two one-run games versus New Hope, but they rebounded by defeating South Pontotoc 5-2.
23. Jackson Prep (12-5-1)
Life after Konnor Griffin has produced its ups-and-downs this year for the Patriots, but they are still talented and extremely well-coached. They have a series versus MRA this week which could have a lasting impact on their season.
24. Itawamba Agricultural (14-6)
The Indians have lost two straight versus New Albany and Saltillo, but each game was close as they lost by only two runs and one run. They will look to get back on track this week when they take on Ripley and Caledonia.
25. Clinton (13-5)
After dropping their first game to Germantown 5-4 last week, the Arrows bounced back by defeating Germantown in game two of the series 8-5. They also defeated Cleveland Central 19-3 and Houston 5-4. They take on Vicksburg and Florence this week.
