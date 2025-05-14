Top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings (5/14/2025)
With the MAIS crowning their state champions this week, and the MHSAA crowning their state champions next week, it is time for the latest Top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings.
Magnolia Heights has a strangehold on the top spot as they have proven once again that they are one of the best teams in the country this season. Purvis and Oak Grove follow closely behind with Madison Central and South Jones rounding up the top 10.
Check out the entire list of the latest top 25 Mississippi high school baseball rankings, as we see it.
1. Magnolia Heights (35-4)
The Chiefs go marching on as they took down Columbia Academy 14-1 in game one of the Class 6A MAIS state championship. They will look to capture another state championship Wednesday night.
2. Purvis (28-6)
The Tornadoes take down Sumrall 6-0 and 16-7 as they have won the Class 4A south state championship. They will await the winner of West Lauderdale and Newton County.
3. Oak Grove (25-6)
The Warriors fell in game one to Brandon 6-3. Led by Eric Booth Jr. who is batting over .450, they do have the offensive firepower to come back and even the series on Wednesday.
4. West Lauderdale (30-4)
The Knights are red-hot right now as they escaped by the skin of their teeth in nine innings by a score of 5-4 over Newton County. Game two will be Thursday followed by game three if necessary on Saturday.
5. East Union (33-4)
The Urchins slide into the Class 2A state championship series after shutting out Hamilton in both games winning 4-0 and 2-0.
6. Hartfield Academy (27-6)
The Hawks have argubaly been the second best team in the MAIS this season, and that will be put to the test when they begin the Class 6A state championship versus PCS on Wednesday.
7. Sumrall (25-9)
The Bobcats have been one of the most consistent teams in the state all season long, but they unfortunately ran into a buzzsaw that is Purvis. Prior to their defeat(s), they had won 11-straight games.
8. Columbia Academy (28-8)
The Cougars have been playing stellar baseball all-season long, but they will have to dig deep to try and even the series versus Mag Heights on Wednesday.
9. Madison Central (17-6)
The Jaguars have come on strong as of late which is evident in their 6-5 victory over Tupelo on Tuesday night.
10. South Jones (28-7)
The Braves are now one win away from making the Class 5A state championship after they defeated East Central 3-1 on Tuesday.
11. Saltillo (24-5)
The Tigers have only lost once since the beginning of March, and they are now one win away from the Class 6A state championship. Game two versus Warren Central will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
12. Mooreville (29-9)
After taking game one versus East Webster, the Troopers will take on the Wolverines in a winner-take-all game three on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
13. Lafayette (24-8)
The Commodores have played flawless baseball as of late winning eight-straight games including a 2-0 win over Corinth on Tuesday night.
14. Itawamba Agricultural (32-11)
The Indians saw their season come to an end when they fell to West Lauderdale in a thrilling three-game series last week. However, their play throughout the regular season helped solidify their case as one of the top 25 teams in the state.
15. Brandon (21-12)
After losing to St. Martin in game two in the first round of the 7A playoffs, they have won three-straight games including a two-game sweep of Ocean Springs. In these three games, they outscored the opposition 39-5.
16. Presbyterian Christian (22-13)
Similarly to Tupelo, the Bobcats got hot at the right time as they are playing their best baseball of the season. They will need to bring everything they have as they take on Hartfield Academy for the MAIS Class 6A state championship.
17. Warren Central (20-10)
The Vikings lost game one to Saltillo 6-4 on Monday night. Prior to that, their last loss came to Northwest Rankin in early April.
18. Tupelo (20-14)
The Golden Wave have been up-and-down all season, but they are playing some of their best baseball at the right time. They will look to rebound versus Madison Central after dropping the first game to the Jaguars.
19. Pisgah (28-7)
The Dragons will take on Clarkdale in game one of the 2A semifinals this week where the winners will take on East Union.
20. Seminary (30-8-2)
The Bulldogs responded with a win in game two over West Marion 7-1. With the series all evened up, game three will be played on Thursday at 7 p.m.
21. Tri-County Academy (26-5)
The Rebels take on North Delta with game one MAIS 4A state championship set for tomorrow evening. Prior to that, they had to battle with Riverfield Academy in a hard-fought, three-game series.
22. Corinth (23-11)
The Warriors have come strong as of late, but now their backs are against the wall down one game to Lafayette in the semifinals.
23. George County (23-10)
The Rebels have clinched their spot in the Class 6A state championship after defeating Pearl River Central 4-2 in game one and 7-6 in game two. Like the softball team, the Rebels' baseball team will be looking to bring home the championship.
24. East Webster (28-8)
The Wolverines bounced back in game two with a 5-1 over Mooreville.
25. Lewisburg (22-10)
The Patriots had their eyes on potentially making a deep-run into the playoffs, but they ultimately fell to Tupelo in three games in the playoffs.
