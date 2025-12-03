Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 2, 2025
It was no surprise that the new No. 1 in the second-to-last High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings went to the team aiming for a repeat title run.
The defending champions Sumner climbed to the top spot entering the Dec. 6 title game against familiar opponent Lake Stevens, which also jumped to No. 3 after its win. At No. 2 sits another defending champ O'Dea, which scored a touchdown in the second half in its 3A semifinal to defeat Bellevue.
One more defending champ - No. 14 Royal - will compete for its fourth consecutive state title in the 1A bracket.
High School On SI Washington Top 25 Football Rankings – Dec. 2, 2025
1. Sumner (10-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. No. 5 Puyallup 42-35
Next up: vs. No. 2 Lake Stevens, 4A championship, Dec. 6
The defending champs defeated Puyallup in the semifinals to return to the state final for the second straight season as senior Lance McGee rushed for 313 yards and totaled five touchdowns to secure the Spartans the victory.
2. O'Dea (11-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 17 Bellevue 20-14
Next up: vs. No. 6 Mount Tahoma, 3A championship, Dec. 5
The defending champs beat Bellevue in the semifinals thanks to a rushing touchdown by freshman quarterback Allias Moimoi during the third quarter to put the Fighting Irish out of reach.
3. Lake Stevens (13-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 44-35
Next up: vs. No. 1 Sumner, 4A championship, Dec. 6
The Vikings pulled off a bizzare play on an attempted field goal that was blocked during the second quarter. Fortunately, the ball didn't cross the line of scrimmage and Vikings junior Will Lynch took it to the house for a touchdown. Lake Stevens is back in the state final since winning it back-to-back in 2023 and 2022.
4. Graham-Kapowsin (11-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Lake Stevens 44-35
Next up: Season over
The Eagles made a run to the 4A semifinals as a six-seed, but a costly error put them behind 21-13 at halftime.
5. Puyallup (12-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Sumner 42-35
Next up: Season over
The Vikings managed to erase an early 14-0 deficit, but Sumner's ground game overpowered in the second half.
6. Mount Tahoma (13-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 18 Eastside Catholic 21-6
Next up: vs. No. 2 O'Dea, 3A championship, Dec. 5
The T-Birds are in the state final for the first time, after building 21-0 lead thanks to a well-rounded team led by junior Teaven Jones with 3.0 sacks and senior kicker Junior Contreras-Barragan totaling seven points.
7. Archbishop Murphy (12-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. No. 11 Anacortes 59-17
Next up: vs. No. 10 Tumwater, 2A championship, Dec. 6
The Wildcats return to the championship game for the first time since winning the 2016 title. They led 38-10 at halftime in the semifinals against the defending state champs Anacortes and sealed their victory in the second half.
8. Gonzaga Prep (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: Season over
9. Chiawana (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: Season over
10. Tumwater (12-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. No. 12 East Valley (Yakima) 42-0
Next up: vs. No. 7 Archbishop Murphy, 2A championship, Dec. 6
The Thunderbirds reached a third consecutive 2A final as they held East Valley to 171 total offensive yards. Tumwater will compete for its first state title since winning it in 2019.
11. Anacortes (10-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Archbishop Murphy 59-17
Next up: Season over
The defending champs season came to an end in the 2A semifinals, with one of the Seahawks' big scoring plays being a 99-yard kick return touchdown by Luca Moore.
12. East Valley (12-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Tumwater 42-0
Next up: Season over
13. Moses Lake (11-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: Season over
14. Royal (12-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. No. 20 Lynden Christian 61-35
Next up: vs. No. 15 Cashmere, 1A championship, Dec. 5
The powerhouse Knights' are on the hunt for their fifth consecutive 1A state title. Since 2015, Royal has won a state championship every year excluding 2020 (Covid-19 pandemic) and 2018.
15. Cashmere (11-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Mount Baker 41-14
Next up: vs. No. 14 Royal, 1A championship, Dec. 5
The second time was the charm for the Bulldogs to finally reach the 1A state final. Cashmere led 20-7 at halftime against Mount Baker in the semifinals, eventually cruising to a victory.
16. Skyline (8-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season over
17. Bellevue (10-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to No. 2 O'Dea 20-14
Next up: Season over
18. Eastside Catholic (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Mount Tahoma 21-6
Next up: Season over
19. Mount Baker (10-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to No. 15 Cashmere 41-14
Next up: Season over
20. Lynden Christian (10-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to No. 14 Royal 61-35
Next up: Season over
21. Tri-Cities Prep (13-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Adna 34-28
Next up: vs. Toledo, 2B championship, Dec. 6
The Jaguars erased a 14-0 deficit and trailed 21-20 at halftime in the semifinals, but an 8-yard touchdown run by Aiden McCabe late in the fourth quarter clinched their first state final appearance since reaching the quarterfinals last season.
22. DeSales (13-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Almira Coulee Hartline 44-22
Next up: vs. Liberty Christian, 1B championship, Dec. 5
The Irish beat Almira Coulee Hartline in the 1B semifinals, as they make their first appearance in the final thanks to junior quarterback Cohen Wood who threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns while adding three touchdowns on the ground.
23. Lynden (9-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season over
24. Glacier Peak (9-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season over
25. Liberty (Renton) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: Season over
Dropped out
No. 7 Kamiakin
No. 8 Richland
No. 11 Mountlake Terrace
No. 16 West Seattle
No. 18 Kennewick
-
