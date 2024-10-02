Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings (10/2/24)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Mississippi Sep. 26-28 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The new No. 1 team in the Magnolia State Starkville then followed by Tupelo followed by West Jones and Brandon.
1. Starkville (4-1)
We’ve got ourselves a new No. 1 after Louisville dropped its first game of the year. The Yellowjackets took care of business last week in a 14-9 decision over Oxford.
2. Tupelo (5-0)
The Golden Wave deserved the move up to the second spot after handling Houston (Tennessee) 35-13. Now they’ll take on West Point this Friday.
3. West Jones (5-0)
West Jones continued to remain undefeated after a narrow 10-7 victory over Poplarville last week. Now the Mustangs prepare for a showdown with undefeated Jackson Prep.
4. Brandon (4-1)
The Bulldogs had quite the week as they bullied around Gulfport in a 42-0 rout. Sladen Shack has thrown for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.
5. Hattiesburg (5-0)
There was no letdown last week against Sumrall as Hattiesburg rolled to a 40-7 victory. Next up for the Tigers is George County at home.
6. Madison Central (4-1)
That’s three wins in a row for Madison Central as they’ve defeated Gulfport, Northwest Rankin and Warren Central. Up next is No. 2 Tupelo.
7. Hartfield Academy (6-0)
Cayman Tapper is playing some high level football at the quarterback position, completing 48-of-67 passes for 888 yards, 14 touchdowns and two picks.
8. Grenada (4-1)
The Chargers since losing their season opener have racked up four straight victories. They defeated a very talented Bartlett group out of Tennessee.
9. South Panola (4-1)
When it comes to rushing attacks, not many do it like the Tigers. Through five games, they've rushed for over 1,000 yards and over 14-plus touchdowns.
10. Jackson Prep (6-0)
The Patriots remain undefeated and now gear up for a Top 10 matchup against West Jones this week.
11. West Point (2-2)
The Green Wave have compiled a couple wins in a row after starting off the season 0-2. Tupelo is up next for West Point this week.
12. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (5-1)
Coming off a bye week, Madison-Ridgeland Academy will host East Rankin Academy this week.
13. Noxubee County (3-2)
The only way to go was up for Noxubee County as they beat previous No. 1 Louisville in surprising fashion, 28-13. It was a four spot move for the Tigers.
14. Louisville (4-1)
It was a steep fall from the top spot for Louisville after losing to then-No. 17-ranked Noxubee County. No they'll look to bounce back versus Houston this week.
15. Warren Central (2-3)
It's really hard to ding these guys for the losses they have this season against the following: Brandon, Clinton and Madison Central.
16. Gulfport (3-2)
We didn't drop the Admirals down the ranks because facing one of the top teams in the state in Brandon, that may have been the result for many.
17. Cleveland Central (5-0)
The Wolves' offense has been pouring in the points, averaging 35.6 points per game.
18. Oak Grove (3-2)
Oak Grove bounced back from its second loss of the season with a resounding 45-7 win over Laurel.
19. Picayune (3-2)
Picayune moves up a couple spots after a thrilling 38-35 victory over Ocean Springs. Up next is a road trip to Petal.
20. Poplarville (4-1)
The Hornets droped their first game of the season, barely, to West Jones 10-7. We feel this team could make their way back up the ranks in no time.
21. Germantown (4-1)
Germantown made it two straight wins since a loss to Warren Central with a 18-7 victory over Pearl.
22. Pascagoula (4-1)
The Panthers made sure to take care of business in a 44-3 win over Biloxi. Next up is a showdown with Picayune.
23. Northwest Rankin (3-2)
Northwest Rankin bounced back against Brookhaven with a 35-30 victory. A home date versus Pearl is on deck this Friday.
24. Petal (4-1)
We bring the Panthers into this week's rankings after an impressive 52-14 victory over Long Beach.
25. Charleston (3-2)
Yes, Charleston dropped their second game but it was a competitive contest with a tough Cleveland Central team.
