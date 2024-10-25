Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings (10/25/24)
It has been another tremendous season for high school football in the state of Mississippi. As the top schools prepare for the playoffs, it is time to see which teams have made the updated top 25 rankings for the state of Mississippi.
Tupelo comes in at number 1 on our updated poll, followed by a strong push from Jackson Prep.
1. Tupelo (8-0)
The Golden Wave continue to look like one of the best teams in the state with wins over West Point and Madison Central. In two weeks, they will be tested in a monumental showdown at Starkville.
2. Jackson Prep (9-0)
The Patriots climb up to the number two spot after beating Hartfield Academy 51-45 last week. They take on MRA tonight in what possibly might be the game of the year.
3. Brandon (6-1)
After dropping a 65-62 thriller versus Clinton back in early September, the Bulldogs have won four straight games. Their winning streak is highlighted by a 42-0 win over Gulfport, and a 31-27 win over Oak Grove last week
4. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (8-1)
The Patriots are playing as well as anyone in the latter part of the season. They have won five straight games including a 51-13 win over Oak Grove. During their winning streak, they have outscored teams 218-89.
5. Hattiesburg (7-0)
The Tigers defeated Forest Hill 50-0 last week which might be their dominant win this season. They travel to take on Terry tonight.
6. Grenada (8-1)
The Chargers take claim to the sixth spot in our ranking after defeating Olive Branch 42-0 last week. They will look to continue their winning streak tonight when they take on Center Hill.
7. Louisville (7-1)
The Wildcats have won three straight thanks to stellar defensive play holding their opponents to 28 points combined over this stretch.
8. South Panola (6-1)
South Panola is football pageantry in Mississippi, and they are on trek for another outstanding finish this season. They are playing some of the best football in the state, and they look to extend their winning streak to seven games tonight when they take on Lake Cormorant.
9. Madison Central (5-2)
The Jaguars have played one of the toughest schedules in the state, and their two losses have been to Brandon and Tupelo respectively. They look to pick up their sixth win tonight before finishing the season with Starkville and Clinton.
10. Starkville (6-2)
The Yellow Jackets dropped to tenth after a 31-22 loss to Clinton last week. They finish with might be the hardest two-game stretch all season with Madison Central and Tupelo with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
11. Cleveland Central (7-0)
The Wolves are roaring off to a start to the season due in part to their defense. Cleveland Central's defense are allowing just under nine points-per-game so far. They look to stay undefeated tonight as they take on Gentry.
12. West Jones (6-1)
Their only loss of the season came two weeks ago when they fell to Jackson Prep. The Mustangs responded with a 38-21 win over Terry last week. They host Forest Hill tonight.
13. Noxubee County (5-2)
After starting 1-2 on the year, the Tigers have won four straight games with their closest game being a 13-point win over Kemper County.
14. New Hope (6-1)
Their lone loss of the year came against Choctaw County who has the top player in the state in Caleb Cunningham. Since then, they have won five straight games including a 27-25 nail biter over Columbus.
15. Picayune (6-2)
In four of their six wins, Picayune has scored at least 35 points. Their high-flying offense looks to continue their success tonight versus Long Beach.
16. Hartfield Academy (7-2)
After starting 7-0, they dropped their last two games versus Jackson Prep and MRA by a combined 15 points. They will look to bounce back tonight when they host St. Joseph Catholic.
17. Northwest Rankin (5-2)
They are off to a good start with a 35-34 win over Clinton and a 24-7 win over Meridian last week. They travel to play Oak Grove tonight.
18. New Albany (7-0)
Their defense is extremely well at taking the ball away with eight interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. If they keep playing like this, they have a legitimate shot at entering the playoffs undefeated.
19. Choctaw County (7-1)
With a five-star talent like Caleb Cunningham, the Chargers can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the state. They have won seven straight, and they look to continue their success tonight versus Nettleton.
20. Murrah (7-1)
They dropped their first game of the season 27-6 last week to Madison Central, but they can rebound tonight with a huge win as they play host to Lanier who is also 7-1.
21. Clinton (4-3)
After stumbling out of the gates to a 3-2 start, they picked up a huge upset win in district play over Starkville last week. They look to carry their momentum to tonight's game when they travel to Tupelo.
22. Oak Grove (4-3)
They loss in surprising fashion 51-13 to MRA, but since then they bounced back with wins over Laurel and Meridian before falling to Brandon last week. They have the talent on offense including three-star receiver and Mississippi State commit, Anson Lewis, to finish strong this season.
23. Gautier (6-1)
Their offense is clicking at the right time with at least 31-points scored in five of their six wins.
24. Forest (8-0)
The defensive play of Latrell Pace and Gregory Keeton has been a vital part of their success. Pace and Keeton make it hard for the opposing team to run on them with 45 combined tackles for a loss.
25. Parklane Academy (8-2)
They are led by senior running back who is having one of the best seasons on the ground this year. He has rushed for over 1,200 yards and has 21 touchdowns on the season.