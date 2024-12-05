Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings (12/5/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football playoff games are taking place throughout the state of Mississippi and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The season is coming into its final stages and we continue to bring to you our Top 25 rankings out of the state of Mississippi, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings
1. Tupelo (13-0)
They are led by their junior running back, Jaeden Hill, who has rushed for 2,048 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. The Golden Wave got by Madison Central in a 21-3 victory in the state semis. They will take on Brandon for the Class 7A state championship.
2. Brandon (12-1)
As the season has wore on, the Bulldogs have just seemingly gotten stronger and better with each passing week. Now after a decisive 31-13 victory over Ocean Springs, they'll meet Tupelo for the 7A title.
3. Hattiesburg (13-0)
On Saturday night, the MHSAA finals will conclude with the Class 6A state championship game and that's where you'll find Hattiesburg playing for the title against Grenada.
4. Hartfield Academy (12-2)
Standing atop of the MAIS is the Hawks after they avenged a regular season loss to Jackson Prep, winning 19-14 last week. What a way for the program to finish out the 2024 campaign.
5. Jackson Prep (12-1)
The Patriots fell short of laying the claim to best team out of the MAISafter a 19-14 loss to Hartfield Academy.
6. Grenada (13-1)
The Chargers picked up their 13th straight win after they defeated Warren Central, 23-10. They will take on Hattiesburg for the 6A state title on Saturday night.
7. Louisville (13-1)
The Wildcats are gearing up for Saturday afternoon's Class 4A state championship game after a 40-6 rout of West Lauderdale last week.
8. Picayune (11-3)
The Maroon Tide has had themselves a fantastic season and it came to an end back on Nov. 30th in a 39-35 loss to Hattiesburg.
9. Noxubee County (11-2)
Gearing up to play for the Class 3A state championship game this week, Kemario Taylor has continued to make his case in being the state's Player of the Year.
10. Starkville (7-5)
The Yellow Jackets' season ended last week with a 35-34 loss to top-ranked Tupelo. This Starkville team easily could've been competing for a state championship.
11. Madison Central (10-3)
The Jaguars are another team that fell victim to their season being ended by Tupelo, except Madison Central fell 21-3.
12. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (8-2)
The Patriots somewhat continued to see their ranking status dip throughout the season, but we keep them within the Top 10. Reason being Madison-Ridgeland Academy's last game was a narrow 17-14 loss to eventual MAIS top team, Hartfield Academy.
13. Gautier (12-1)
The Gators keep winning, this time versus Brookhaven 37-35. Now they prepare to play for the Class 5A state championship against West Point.
14. Petal (8-5)
It was an impressive 2024 season for the Panthers, but it ended up coming to an end against a very good Brandon team, 39-10.
15. Gulfport (7-4)
The Admirals' season ended back on Nov. 16th with a narrow 20-17 loss to Petal.
16. West Point (10-3)
Ever since a October 4th loss to Tupelo, the Green Wave have won eight straight games en route to playing for the Class 5A state championship.
17. Cleveland Central (12-1)
The Wolves won twelve straight games until they met their match against West Point, ending in a narrow 14-7 loss.
18. Murrah (9-2)
The Mustangs had a superb season behind the play of quarterback Justyce Williams, who has thrown for 2,890 yards and 35 touchdowns.
19. Choctaw County (13-1)
The Chargers, led by five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, defeated East Webster 41-20 for their 13th straight win.
20. New Albany (11-1)
Hard to boot the Bulldogs out of these rankings, despite the way the season ended. New Albany fell in the second round to Louisville, 39-7.
21. Oak Grove (8-4)
The Warriors made a strong run at the tailend of the season, but ended up falling 27-14 to Ocean Springs.
22. Parklane Academy (12-2)
Their offensive attack was led by senior running back Jax Toler who has 2,001 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. The Pioneers ended the MAIS playoffs with a dominanting 70-42 win over Leake Academy.
23. Warren Central (9-4)
The Vikings' stellar offense was led by senior running backs, Eric Collins Jr. and Aden Greer, who are having outstanding seasons. Warren Central season ended at the hands of Grenada, 23-10.
24. South Panola (9-3)
The Tigers' season ended a couple weeks ago in a 21-3 loss to Warren Central.
25. George County (7-6)
We ask that you not look at the six losses, but at the way this Rebels team played in the latter weeks of the season. George County's season ended with a 63-40 loss to Picayune.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivems