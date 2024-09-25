Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings (9/25/24)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Mississippi Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Magnolia State remains Louisville then followed by Starkville followed by Tupelo and West Jones.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Mississippi's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings
1. Louisville (4-0)
The Class 4A power continued their impressive play this season, with the Wildcats just edging out Starkville 42-41. Next up they have Noxubee County on Friday night.
2. Starkville (3-1)
We'd hate to really ding the Yellowjackets because of their narrow 42-41 loss to Louisville (see above) last week. They'll have a chance to bounce back against Oxford this week.
3. Tupelo (4-0)
Quarterback Noah Gillon has played very well this season for the Golden Wave, with the senior completed 30-of-43 passes for 477 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
4. West Jones (4-0)
The Mustangs' offense has been on fire so far this season and is averaging a cool 33 points per game.
5. Brandon (3-1)
Brandon bounced back from last week's loss to Clinton by defeating Warren Central 29-28 in a nailbiter.
6. Hattiesburg (4-0)
Hattiesburg has won three of its four games by a combined total of 15 points. The Tigers hit the road to face Sumrall this week.
7. Madison Central (3-1)
Back to back wins over Gulfport and Northwest Rankin has brought this team to 3-1. Next up is Warren Central.
8. Hartfield Academy Hawks (6-0)
Cayman Tapper is playing some high level football at the quarterback position, completing 48-of-67 passes for 888 yards, 14 touchdowns and two picks.
9. Grenada (3-1)
The Chargers since losing their season opener have racked up three straight victories. Now they'll take on a very talented Bartlett group out of Tennessee.
10. Warren Central (2-2)
Yes, the Vikings dropped their second game, but barely. Warren Central narrowly lost to Brandon, 29-28, and thus keeping this club higher in our latest set of rankings.
11. South Panola (3-1)
When it comes to rushing attacks, not many do it like the Tigers. Through four games, they've rushed for 930 yards and a total of 14 touchdowns.
12. Jackson Prep (5-0)
Senior quarterback Billy Puckett has been sensational under center, completing 60-of-82 passes for 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns.
13. West Point (2-2)
The Green Wave have compiled a couple wins in a row after starting off the season 0-2. Tupelo is up next for West Point.
14. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (5-1)
Moving up a few spots in this week's rankings are the Patriots after they cruised to a 51-13 dismantling of Oak Grove.
15. Clinton (2-2)
What was a highly anticipated tilt with Grenada turned into a rout quickly. The Arrows fell 55-22 and have to regroup this week against South Panola.
16. Gulfport (3-1)
Another riser in the rankings is the Admirals, with quarterback Dane Sullivan leading the way with 618 yards and seven touchdowns.
17. Noxubee County (2-2)
After a 20-18 loss to West Point last week, Noxubee County looked much more like themselves in a 40-7 drubbing of Shannon.
18. Poplarville (4-0)
Senior Nick Miller has been a workhorse in the backfield for the Hornets, rushing for 445 yards and three touchdowns.
19. Cleveland Central (4-0)
The Wolves' offense has been pouring in the points, averaging 39.5 points per game.
20. Oak Grove (2-2)
Two losses in a row now for the Warriors as they ended up falling to Madison-Ridgeland Academy, 51-13.
21. Picayune (2-2)
The Maroon Tide drop down several spots after a 41-21 loss to Gulfport.
22. Germantown (3-1)
Germantown bounced back from last week's loss to Warren Central with a 47-13 victory over West Lauderdale.
23. Charleston (3-1)
The Tigers re-enter the ranks after routing West Tallahatchie 52-24 last week. Charleston looks to keep it going against No. 19 Cleveland Central this week.
24. Pascagoula (3-1)
A newbie in this week's rankings is the Panthers after they soundly defeated D'Iberville, 21-7, last week. Biloxi is now up on deck this Friday.
25. Northwest Rankin (2-2)
The Cougars had a rough showing in last week's 28-3 loss to Madison Central. Northwest Rankin looks to bounce back against Brookhaven.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivems