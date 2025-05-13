Top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)
With the state championships set to begin this week, here is the latest top 25 softball rankings for the Magnolia State. Hernando and George County are solidified at one and two.
South Panola lost in the state semifinals, but the Tigers remain ranked inside the top five. Booneville, East Central and East Union climb into the top 10 after they were victorious in their state semifinals matchups last week. Among the movement inside the top 10, there was movement all across the top 25.
Check out the entire list of the latest top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings, as we see it.
Top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)
1. Hernando (33-2)
The Tigers will take on Northwest Rankin in a rematch of last year's 7A state championship series that saw the Cougars emerge victorious.
2. George County (32-2)
The Rebels took care of business last week versus Hancock, and they will now face Neshoba Central for the 6A state championship.
3. Northwest Rankin (31-4)
In what might be the most anticipated matchup of the season, the Cougars will be looking to win their third-straight state championship when they face Hernando.
4. Purvis (29-5)
The Tornadoes make their way into the top five this week after an impressive performance in the series win over Poplarville.
5. South Panola (30-4)
The Tigers season came to an end after they went down to Neshoba Central in three games. Their quest for a state championship fell short, but throughout the season, the Tigers consistently proved that they were one of the best teams in the state.
6. East Union (28-3)
After a heart-stopping 13-12 win in extra innings in game one over Sebastopol, the Urchins won comfortably in game two 12-1. They will take on Pisgah in the 2A state championship.
7. Booneville (28-3)
The Blue Devils make a big jump in the latest top 25 after they swept Nettleton in two games in the 3A semifinals. They await the winner between Enterprise and West Marion.
8. East Central (28-7)
The Hornets move into the top 10 as the series with Vancleave is tied 1-1. Game three is set for Monday night with the winner advancing to the 5A state championship.
9. Petal (25-12)
After an impressive year, the Panthers season unfortunately came to an end when they lost in two games to Northwest Rankin 5-2 in game one and 12-5 in game two.
10. Hancock (22-7)
After an impressive performance where they defeated Pearl River Central by a combined score of 15-3 in two games, the Hawks lost both games by one run to George County.
11. Nettleton (28-5-1)
The Tigers have fallen out of the top 10 after they were defeated by Booneville in two games. However, they still had a terrific season nonetheless.
12. Brandon (22-7)
The Bulldogs' season sadly came to its end when they lost to Northwest Rankin. However, they had a terrific season, and they were led by Hannah Jo Sullivan who batted .579 with 14 home runs.
13. DeSoto Central (23-5)
The Jaguars' season also came to an end when they were upset by Clinton in two games. However, they proved to be one of the most consistent teams in the state throughout the season.
14. Itawamba Agricultural (32-7)
After defeating Choctaw Central in two games, the Indians will take on Purvis in the 4A state championship. If they are able to capture the state championship, they will have a strong argument to jump into the top 10 in the final rankings.
15. Lafayette (25-7)
Lafayette and New Hope stay put at 15 and 16 as they are still battling out to see who will win the Class 5A north state championship.
16. New Hope (23-8)
After each team traded blows by winning each game by one run, New Hope and Lafayette will take on each other in game three on Monday nigh
17. Neshoba Central (24-9)
The Rockets climb two spots in the latest top 25 after they took down South Panola last week for a spot in the 6A state championship. Similar to Itawamba, the Rockets will have an argument to finish inside the top 10 in the final rankings if they are able to pull off the upset over George County.
18. Sumrall (26-7)
The Bobcats had their season cut short when they lost to Poplarville in two games last week. Prior to that, they had won 11-straight games.
19. Pisgah (26-8)
The Dragons break into the top 20 after they defeated Puckett in two games for a place in the 2A state championship this week.
20. West Marion (27-5)
The Trojans will take on Enterprise in a winner-take-all game three on Monday night with a trip to face Booneville in 3A state championship on the line.
21. Choctaw Central (21-10)
The Warriors saw their season come to an end last week when Itawamba defeated them in two games.
22. Sebastopol (27-7)
The high-flying offense of the Bobcats came to a hault when they were stopped by East Union in game two. They put up a good fight in game one when they scored 12 runs, but the Urchins displayed terrific pitching in game two allowing just one one run.
23. Poplarville (19-12-1)
The Hornets season came to an end when they were defeated by Purvis in two games.
24. Clinton (19-13)
The Arrows were up and down all season, but they did manage to make some noise in the playoffs by defeating DeSoto Central before they ultimately fell to Madison Central.
25. Lewisburg (19-15)
The Patriots round out this latest addition of the top 25 after a chaotic season. This team has a lot of promise next season as they return the majority of their offensive production.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App