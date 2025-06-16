Final Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (6/15/2025)
The end of the high school softball season is here for the Ocean State as the RIIL state championships took place this past week. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features multiple teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case to end the season at the No. 1 spot are the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The nationally-ranked Rams finished the season out on a five-game winning streak en route to defeating Chariho, 5-3, for the RIIL's Division 1 state championship.
Besides the state powerhouse Rams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our last Top 10 as we give you our twelfth and final set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
Final Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (6/15/2025)
1. La Salle Academy (24-1)
The Rams have dominated during these RIIL playoffs, having run-ruled each opponent in the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 48-0. Starting pitcher junior Hailey Vigneau (19-1, 148 strikeouts) has been unstoppable in the playoffs with a 1.25 ERA and scattering only four hits over three games started. Seniors Phoenyx Silva leads the team with. .571 average, with 21 home runs and 39 RBIs. Lily Roumelis has also paced the offense batting .377 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBIs. La Salle Academy defeated Chariho, 5-3, to go ahead and win the RIIL's Division 1 state championship.
2. Chariho (16-7)
All-state starting pitcher sophomore Adriana Jeannenot (16-3, 2.21 ERA) is their leader in the circle and at the plate. Jeannenot currently leads the state in strikeouts from the circle (201). Chariho's offense is batting .341 with eight home runs behind the big bats of Jeannenot, Erin O’Leary, and Maddie Dorgan. They have outscored opponents 192-69. The Chargers saw their season end with a loss to La Salle Academy, 5-3, in the Division I championship.
3. Cranston West (15-9)
Cranston West has had an up-and-down season, but are the most
experienced playoff team left in the other bracket and that playoff history might take them to the championship. Senior pitcher Mia Crudale (13-8 record, 120 strikeouts) has kept her team in the thick of the race, much like she did last year. While only batting .302 with 14 home runs as a team, with seniors Sienna Nardelli, Mia Santomassimo, and sophomore Mia Baffoni leading the way. The Falcons had their season end at the hands of Chariho, 6-1.
4. Pilgrim (17-6)
Pitcher Gretchen Dombeck (15-4, 2.25 ERA) finished the season as the team's ace in the circle. The offense ended up batting .317 with 12 home runs behind sophomore Madison Tuirok, seniors Marin Prest, and Genna D’Amato. Pilgrim had its season end with a 10-0 loss to Cranston West.
5. St. Raphael Academy (18-2)
The Saints' success can be tied to starting pitcher sophomore Izzy Sousa (9-0, 0.99 ERA, 172 strikeouts). Offensively, the team is led behind top hitters Sousa, freshman Noelle Welch, sophomore Sophie Roman, and senior Jaliyah De Los Santos. St. Raphael Academy batted .310 with nine home runs this season, and ended up defeating West Warwick for the Division II state championship.
6. Smithfield (13-8)
The Sentinels season ended in a 4-3 loss to Cranston West in the RIIL playoffs, but Smithfield quietly had a resurgence this season behind first-year head coach Mary Menucci. Sophomore pitcher Crystal Cacador (11-8, 2.10 ERA) had a commendable season as one of the team’s young leaders.
7. East Providence (10-12)
Dvision 1 Player of the Year’ candidate Katie Solitro led the Townies to a solid season without much pitching firepower and earned respect from the league as a team to watch out for next year. East Providence has batted .304 with nine home runs this season behind senior Sylvie Patterson and the young bats of freshman Ella Grimley and sophomore Trinity Provencher. The Townies lost to Pilgrim, 4-0, in the Division 1 playoffs.
8. Prout (12-8)
The Crusaders were bit by the injury bug at the end of their season and limped into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, but lost their first game to Cranston West, then dropped their final game to East Providence. Prout had a promising season lined up with sophomore pitcher Lucy Kaiser, but both she and Kelsea Flaherty, a top hitter in the lineup, pulled up injured for the playoffs.
9. Coventry (11-8)
The Oakers just was never really put it together, with a record of 5-6 in the month of May. Having earned the No. 6 seed based on RPI, the Oakers beat Moses Brown in the play-in round, but then dropped their first game of double elimination 5-1 to Chariho, followed by an elimination loss 2-1 to Smithfield.
10. Westerly (11-11)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. The Bulldogs play a heavy Division II schedule by choice, but the rest of the division is waiting to see how they fare against top Division I teams.
