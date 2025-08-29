High School

Tristen Keys Flips, as Tennessee Lands Top Football Prospect

Hattiesburg native had committed to LSU before flipping to SEC rival

Dana Becker

Hattiesburg wide receiver Tristen Keys has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen.
Growing up in the south, Tristen Keys knows just how deep the rivalries are in the SEC when it comes to football.

So, the Hattiesburg High School senior understands he just poured more gasoline on the fire between LSU and Tennessee.

Keys, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Mississippi who is 15th overall in the Class of 2026 by Rivals, flipped his commitment from the Tigers to the Volunteers. The 6-foot-3 Keys is regarded as the top wide receiver prospect, as well.

In a post by 247Sports, Keys said that he “can’t wait to put on for the fans in Knoxville.” That recruiting service ranks him as the No. 4 player in the country.

According to ESPN, who grades Keys as the No. 10 prospect in the ESPN 300, he kept his recruitment open throughout the summer despite committing to Brian Kelly and LSU back in March. Since that time, he has talked with and made official visits to Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Keys joins a recruiting class that ranks as one of the top in the country for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers, as it also includes five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. Tennessee has also received commitments from wide receiver prospects Salesi Moa, Tyreek King and Legend Bey.

As a junior, Keys recorded 58 receptions for 1,275 yards with 14 touchdowns, as Hattiesburg reached the Class 6A championship game in Mississippi high school football. He also plays basketball and runs track for the school.

Tennessee fans can catch Keys in action Friday night when Hattiesburg takes on Petal as the game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

