Vote: Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/4/2025)
The high school baseball season rolls on in the Magnolia State. This season has provided some exciting moments, thrilling upsets and tremendous performances. We can expect more of the same throughout the season. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.
Voting closes on March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Powell, Jackson Prep
In four games last week, Powell went 7/13 with two extra base hits. He finished with eight RBIs, five runs scored and three stolen bases. Powell also finished the week with a perfect fielding percentage. He earned five putouts and five assists in 10 total chances.
Colby Dooley, Sebastopol
Dooley was the jack-of-all-trades for Sebastopol in their 12-0 win over Nanih Waiya. He went 3/3 with all three of his hits going for home runs, and he finished with five RBIs. From the mound, Dooley pitched a no-hitter that saw him strike out six batters.
Sullivan Reed, Lamar School
In two games for the Raiders, Reed was 4/5 with two home runs, one double, eight RBIs and he scored eight runs in the wins over St. Andrew's and Newton County Academy.
Brady Cobb, Wheeler
In the 18-8 win over Potts Camp, Cobb was 3/3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was also successful in getting on-base versus Jumpertown, and he made the most of these opportunities. He stole two bases and scored three runs.
Charley Dunn, Washington School
In four games last week, Dunn was 7/12 with two extra base hits and one home run. He finished with 10 RBIs, five stolen bases and scored five runs. He also pitched in two games where he earned the win in both. He threw 10 and one-third innings combined with 14 strikeouts.
Luke Williams, Clarkdale
Williams might have had the best pitching performance in the entire state last week. In the 3-0 win over Enterprise-Clarke, Williams threw a complete game without allowing a single hit, and he struck out 16 batters.
Landon Rice, Kirk Academy
In the 12-0 win over Calhoun Academy, Rice hit one home run and finished with three RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. He also recorded three putouts in four total chances in the win.
Jacob Williams, Calhoun City
In the 15-5 win over Houlka, Williams was 3/3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Later in the week, Williams went 2/2 with one home run, one double, five RBIs and one run scored. He also had a perfect fielding percentage in these two games. He recorded 13 putouts and one assist in 14 total chances.
Hayes Hooker, Tupelo
In the 11-1 win over Amory, Hooker went 2/2 with one triple, five RBIs and one run scored. Later in the week that saw Tupelo defeat Jackson Prep, Hooker went 3/4 with one double and one RBI.
Ryan Brunetz, Center Hill
In three games, Brunetz tallied six hits in nine at-bats. He finished with one home run, two doubles, four RBIs and scored four runs.