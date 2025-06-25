SI

Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Sharing Special Pregame Moment With Ex-Fever Teammate

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler were teammates last year with the Fever.
Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler were teammates last year with the Fever. / @NikoTamurian
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got a big win on the road over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night and while the star guard had another really bad shooting night, she was able to share a special moment with a former teammate before the game began.

Cameras caught Clark and Erica Wheeler catching up on the court during warmups and it was clear the two were really happy to see each other.

Clark took Wheeler's starting job last season but the two were close all year long and have seemed to have formed a tight bond in the process.

Here are some looks at their pregame meeting:

Clark had just six points in the Fever's 94-86 win and missed all six three-pointers that she took, but she'll always remember that moment with Wheeler.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA