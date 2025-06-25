Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Sharing Special Pregame Moment With Ex-Fever Teammate
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got a big win on the road over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night and while the star guard had another really bad shooting night, she was able to share a special moment with a former teammate before the game began.
Cameras caught Clark and Erica Wheeler catching up on the court during warmups and it was clear the two were really happy to see each other.
Clark took Wheeler's starting job last season but the two were close all year long and have seemed to have formed a tight bond in the process.
Here are some looks at their pregame meeting:
Clark had just six points in the Fever's 94-86 win and missed all six three-pointers that she took, but she'll always remember that moment with Wheeler.
