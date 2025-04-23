Vote: Mississippi high school baseball player of the week (4/23/2025)
The regular season for all teams in Mississippi has officially ended, and it was an exciting season that were filled with ups-and-downs, adversity and exciting moments. As the playoffs are now in full swing, it is time to look back on the top performers from last week in the Magnolia State.
The teams in Class 5A-7A ended their regular season, and there were some tremendous performances as they closed out the regular season. Meanwhile, the first round of the playoffs in Class 1A-4A began, and there were also some exciting games and outstanding performances in those games. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi baseball player of the week.
Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Wyatt McDaniels, Mooreville
In three games, McDaniels finished with seven hits, three doubles, one home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in the two wins over Belmont and the one loss to East Union. He also pitched in the 11-1 win over Belmont where he allowed five hits, no runs and struck out seven batters.
Maddox Miller, Oak Grove
In the close, 4-2 victory over Petal, Miller pitched a complete game allowing just four hits, no runs and struck out nine batters in the process.
Miller Owens, Independence
In back-to-back wins over Amanda Elzy, Owens finished with six hits, six RBIs and six runs scored. In the 13-0 win, he pitched four innings and struck out 10 batters.
Cole Prosek, Magnolia Heights
In four games last week, Prosek finished with eight hits in 13 at-bats with two doubles and four RBIs. In the 12-0 win over Bayou Academy, he also pitched four innings where he allowed two hits and struck out six batters.
Sullivan Reed, Lamar School
In the three-game sweep of Park Place, Reed finished went seven-for-eight with four doubles, two home runs, one triple, 12 RBIs and six runs scored.
Parker Skinner, New Albany
In the 13-3 and the 13-2 wins over Louisville, Skinner finished with three hits, two home runs, one stolen base and four RBIs. In the 13-3 win, he also pitched five innings allowing five hits, one run and struck out six batters.
Brock Sheppard, Poplarville
In the 9-3 and 23-5 wins over Morton, Sheppard finished with five hits in eight at-bats with one home run, one double and five RBIs.
Landon Hayes, North Forrest
In two games, Hayes finished with five hits, one home run, one double and seven RBIs versus Scott Central. In the 8-5 win over Scott Central, he also pitched six innings where he allowed six hits, three runs and struck out six batters.
Grant Walendzik, Lewisburg
In the three wins over Horn Lake, Arlington and Center Hill, Walendzik finished with five hits, two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Landon Hawkins, Sumrall
In the win over Mize and the back-to-back wins over Raymond, Hawkins finished with six hits, two home runs, one double, six RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored. He also pitched four innings versus Mize allowing five hits, one run, two walks with five strikeouts.
