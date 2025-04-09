Vote: Mississippi high school baseball player of the week (4/8/2025)
As the high school baseball season rolls on in the Magnolia State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games. There were some exciting games and thrilling upsets in the week that was. These players went above and beyond to do everything they could to help their team to victory. With the pressure mounting as the playoffs approach, players from all over are doing their best to help see their team through to the finish. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Charley Dunn of Washington School
Voting will close on April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Trent Buckley, Columbia Academy
In the three-game sweep of Silliman Institute (LA), Buckley finished with five hits, three home runs, one double, six RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored. In one of the games, he also pitched five innings where he allowed three hits, one run and 10 strikeouts.
Tyler Johnson, Tupelo
In the 14-3 win over Starkville, Johnson batted 1.000 with all three hits going yard. On top of his three home runs, he finished the game with seven RBIs and four runs scored. He also hit one home run in the 9-4 loss to Itawamba Agricultural.
Mac McDaniel, Oak Grove
In back-to-back wins over Northwest Rankin, McDaniel finished with four hits, one triple, three doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Jojo Parker, Purvis
In the two-game sweep of Columbia, Parker finished with five hits, three home runs, six RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Cole Prosek, Magnolia Heights
In the dominant, three-game sweep over Starkville Academy, Prosek went six-for-ten with four home runs, four RBIs and four stolen bases.
Quincy Pratt, Magnolia Heights
Pratt is the second member of the Chiefs squad to be nominated after a stellar week of play last week. He went seven-for-eight with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in the sweep over the Volunteers.
Sawyer Pettit, Tri-County Academy
In the three-game sweep over Central Hinds, Pettit finished with five hits in nine at-bats. He hit three home runs, one double, one single and recorded five RBIs.
Talon Haley, Lewisburg
In the 10-2 win over DeSoto Central, Haley went three-for-four with one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. He also pitched five innings allowing three hits, zero runs and struck out nine batters.
Drew Davis, Sumrall
In the 8-0 win over Forrest County Agricultural, Davis pitched a complete game where he allowed just two hits with 11 strikeouts. In three games from the plate, he finished with six hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored.
Ty Keys, Poplarville
In the three-game sweep of Moss Point, Keys finished with four hits in seven at-bats. He finished with one home run, one double, six stolen bases and seven runs scored. In the 9-4 win over Moss Point, he pitched five innings allowing one hit, one run and struck out seven batters.
Charley Dunn, Washington School
In the three-game sweep over Greenville Christian, Dunn finished with seven hits, three doubles, one stolen base and nine RBIs. He also picked up the win in the 15-0 victory. In two innings of work, he allowed one hit, one walk and struck out five batters.
Jackson Whitcomb, Lamar School
In game two of the series which was an 11-1 win over Leake Academy, Whitcomb finished with three hits, two home runs, one double, eight RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched five innings allowing one hit, one run, one walk and struck out three batters.