Vote: Mississippi high school baseball player of the week (5/7/2025)
As the playoffs continue on here in the Magnolia State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week here in Mississippi. These players helped led their team's to success in the postseason, and they will look to do the same this week. But before we turn or attention to the action this week, it is time to vote on who is the High School on SI Mississippi baseball player of the week. We ask you, the fans, to vote as many times as you like to determine who is the player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Grady Smith, Brandon
In the 11-1 win over St. Martin, Smith pitched a complete game allowing three hits with seven strikeouts. In the two wins over Ocean Springs, Smith finished with three hits, one home run, one double and seven RBIs.
Gavin Parrow, Madison Central
In the 7-2 win over Oxford, Parrow pitched six innings allowing just one hit, one run and struck out nine batters in the process.
Jacob Parker, Purvis
Parker continues to have an excellent season as he went 3-for-3 with two home runs, one double and three RBIs in the 16-2 win over Columbia.
Tre Adcox, Brandon
In the three wins for the Bulldogs last week, Adcox finished with five hits, two home runs, one double and six RBIs.
Kyron Murphy, Sacred Heart
In the one win over Stringer and the two wins over French Camp Academy, Murphy finished with five hits, one double, three RBIs, one stolen base and six runs scored. In the 13-3 win over French Camp, he also pitched five innings allowing seven hits, three runs and struck out six batters.
Hayes Hooker, Tupelo
In three games versus Lewisburg, Hooker finished with two hits. In games two and three, he managed to get on base twice on walks in each of the games, and he scored four combined runs in the process. In the 4-1 win over Clinton, Hooker finished with two hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Landon Hawkins, Sumrall
In the 14-0 and 8-2 wins over Northeast Jones, Hawkins delivered in each of the games. He finished with four hits, one home run, one triple, nine RBIs and two runs scored.
Brady Griffin, Florence
In the 15-2 and 5-4 wins over East Central and the 9-5 loss to East Central, Griffin finished with three hits, two home runs, 10 RBIs and three runs scored. He also pitched 7.2 innings combined in two games. Griffin allowed six hits, three earned runs, seven walks and struck out six batters.
Braxton Albritton, West Marion
In the 8-2 and 7-5 wins over Southeast Lauderdale, Albritton finished with four hits, three doubles, five RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Landon Deslatte, Madison Central
In the 8-0 win over DeSoto Central and the 7-2 win over Oxford, Deslatte finished with five hits in 10 at-bats with two doubles and three RBIs.