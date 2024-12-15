Vote: Mississippi high school defensive football player of the year (12/15/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the Magnolia State, it is time to see who were the best defensive players in Mississippi this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight players from the defensive side of the ball to be voted on for the defensive player of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season on defense.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Tyshun Willis, Velma Jackson
If you are signed to play for an SEC school for football while playing in Class 1A, you better have some monster stats. Thankfully for Willis, that is exactly what he had. He had over 1,000 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He also had almost 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, but Willis was being recruited as a edge rusher which is where he did most of his damage this season. The composite four-star prospect that is committed to Mississippi State recorded 70 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.
Bralan Womack, Hartfield Academy
Womack, who plays both sides for the Hawks, will be making his money in the future on the defensive side of the ball. What the composite four-star prospect was able to do defensively this season is evident of that. He recorded 39 total tackles with eight interceptions. He took back four of his interceptions for touchdowns, and he also one punt return and one kickoff return go back for six.
Bryant Ausmer, Ocean Springs
Ausmer proved to be a pivotal piece for the Greyhounds' defense throughout the season. His pass rushing ability helped them make a deep run into the playoffs before they lost to Brandon. On the season, he recorded 65 solo tackles and 83 total tackles. Ausmer found it easy to get into the backfield by recording 41 tackles for loss and getting to the quarterback for 23 sacks.
De'Anthony Miller, Jefferson County
Miller elevated his game by proving he was one of the best shutdown corners in Mississippi. He recorded nine interceptions, and he took one back for a touchdown. Miller also showed he is not afraid to step up in support of the run game. He recorded 62 total tackles with 57 of those tackles being solo tackles. He also forced one fumble.
Brendan Harper, Raleigh (MS)
Harper also proved himself as one of the top shutdown defensive backs in 2024 in Mississippi. He picked off the quarterback eight times, and he took two of them back for a touchdown. Harper also proved to be physical as he recorded 21 solo tackles and 40 total tackles.
Latrell Pace, Forest
Like Willis, Pace also showed exceptional pass rushing ability this season. He managed to get to the quarterback 16 times, and he had 11 quarterback hurries on top of that. His tackling stats were also otherworldly. Pace recorded 75 solo tackles, 125 total tackles and 34 tackles for a loss this season.
Keyon Gilmore, Heidelberg
Gilmore wrecked havoc from the safety position all season. He recorded 55 total tackles and 52 of those were solo tackles. He also recorded 23 tackles for a loss. Gilmore recovered two fumbles, and he managed to get 14 sacks to cap a spectacular season.
Donalvin Wilson, Water Valley
Wilson proved to be a dynamic playmaker no matter where he played on the defensive line. He recorded 111 total tackles, 47 solo tackles and 15 sacks on the year. When he did not record a sack, he did manage to disrupt the opposing quarterback by forcing 38 hurries on the season. Lastly, he recovered one fumble, forced two fumbles and blocked one kick.