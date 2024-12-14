Vote: Mississippi high school offensive player of the year (12/13/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the Magnolia State, it is time to see who was the best offensive football player in Mississippi this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight players to be voted on for the offensive player of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season on offense.
Here are the nominations. Voting ends Dec. 31, 2024.
KaMario Taylor, Noxubee County
The highly rated four-star prospect proved to not only be one of the top quarterbacks in the state, but was the best player to come through Noxubee County since former five-star defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons, played for Noxubee from 2012-2015. Taylor had the numbers to back up his rating as a recruit too. He led the Tigers to the Class 3A state championship game where they fell to Choctaw County 34-27, but that does not take away from the season Taylor had. He completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 124 times for 1,205 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo
Hill was the workhorse for the Golden Wave as he helped win them their first state title since 1992. Hill rushed for 2,289 yards and recorded 35 rushing touchdowns. The Mississippi State commit averaged over nine yards a carry this season which is absurd for a running back at any level.
Garrison Davis, Holmes County Central
Davis seemed to quietly put together one of the better seasons in Mississippi this season. The senior completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,518 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Also, you will notice a theme throughout that many of these quarterbacks are pure dual-threat quarterbacks, or they have some elusiveness to extend the play. Davis rushed for 305 yards and five touchdowns while averaging just over six yards a carry.
Matthew Nowell, Leake Academy
Nowell had arguably the best season at the receiver position in the state of Mississippi this year. He hauled in 74 receptions for 1,436 yards while averaging 19 yards per reception. He averaged 110 yards per game, but the most astonishing thing about his season is that he caught 27 passes for a touchdown.
Marcus Flowers Jr, Charleston
Flowers had an outstanding season helping lead Charleston to the state championship where they eventually fell to Heidelberg. Prior to the state championship games, the junior rushed for 1,618 yards and 30 touchdowns. He averaged just over six yards per rush, and Flowers averaged over 110 rushing yards per game.
George Wilcox, Leake Academy
Wilcox had a fantastic season as one of the leaders for the Rebels. As the signal caller for their electric passing attack, Wilcox completed 58 percent of his passes for 3,623 yards with 41 passing touchdowns. He also showed some elusiveness rushing for 320 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 attempts.
Braishun Forbes, Murrah
The Mustangs number one target was the senior athlete who caught 61 passes for 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Forbes averaged 19 yards per reception, and he averaged just over 106 yards per game. His big play ability helped the Mustangs win nine games this season.
Jax Toler, Parklane Academy
Not only was Toler one of the top players in the MAIS, but he proved to be one of the top players in the entire state this season with his rushing numbers. The senior eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark by the skin of his teeth by gaining 2,001 rushing yards this season. He rushed for 35 touchdowns, and he averaged over 7 yards per carry this season.