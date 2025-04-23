Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the week (4/22/2025)
The regular season for all teams in Mississippi has officially ended, and it was an exciting season that were filled with ups-and-downs, adversity and exciting moments. As the playoffs are now in full swing, it is time to look back on the top performers from last week in the Magnolia State.
The teams in Class 5A-7A ended their regular season, and there were some tremendous performances as they closed out the regular season. Meanwhile, the first round of the playoffs in Class 1A-4A began, and there were also some exciting games and outstanding performances in those games. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi softball player of the week.
Maddi Byrd, Pisgah
In the two-game series victory versus West Lincoln, Byrd finished with three hits, one home run, one double, six RBIs and one run scored.
Mabry Eason, Lafayette
In the two-game series versus New Hope, Eason finished with two hits, one home run, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. She also pitched a complete game in game one. She allowed four hits, four runs, four walks with 11 strikeouts. In game two, she allowed five hits, three runs, two walks with three strikeouts.
Anna Etter, Lewisburg
In the 14-0 win over Oxford, Etter went three-for-four with three RBIs and two runs scored. She also recorded six putouts with one double play turned. She will look to continue this momentum as the playoffs begin this week for the Patriots.
Lilly Andrews, Yazoo County
In two games last week, Andrews pitched 11 combined innings allowing just one hit with 25 strikeouts. She also finished with three hits in seven at-bats.
Tiara Campbell, Union
In the two wins over Walnut and the one win over Scott Central, Campbell finished with six hits, one triple, three doubles and five RBIs.
Lexi Patterson, Choctaw County
Patterson finished with six hits, four home runs and six RBIs combined in the games versus Kossuth and Mooreville.
Mary Taylour Wilbourn, Grenada
In two games from the plate, Wilbourn finished with three hits, one triple, three RBIs and one run scored. She also went 3-0 on the week. Wilbourn pitched a complete game in all three games, and she allowed four total hits, one run, four walks and struck out 36 batters.
Kynnedy Lumpkins, Sumrall
In three games last week, Lumpkins finished with four hits, two home runs, one double, eight RBIs and five runs scored.
Grace Wallis, Northwest Rankin
In two games last week, Wallis finished with five hits, two doubles and five RBIs. She also pitched 11.2 innings combined allowing nine hits, six runs, two walks and struck out 15 batters.
Nia Fondren, South Panola
In the 10-0 win over Lake Cormorant, 15-0 win over Saltillo and the 12-0 win over Corinth, Fondren finished with six hits, two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs and six runs scored.