Top 25 Mississippi High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 20, 2026
As we are two months into the season, High School on SI Mississippi has revealed their first set of state rankings for the 2025-26 Mississippi high school boys basketball season.
Starkville enters the rankings at #1, and they have arguably been the best and most dominant team in the season so far. The Yellow Jackets are followed by Gulfport and West Union who have also only dropped one game so far this season.
Madison-Ridgeland Academy is the top MAIS team as they have only dropped two games this season.
Booneville, Germantown and Ridgeland, who are basketball powerhouses in the state, each find themselves inside the top 12.
As we look down towards the bottom of the rankings, Wayne County is currently undefeated, and they can easily find themselves ranked inside the top 10 come playoff time.
Jackson Academy, who is also a known commodity for basketball in the state, round out the top 25.
The complete list of the top 25 rankings are listed below:
1. Starkville (19-1)
After narrowly escaping with a three-point over Murrah last week, Starkville turns their sights to Germantown on Tuesday.
2. Gulfport (20-1)
Since their lone loss back on December 16, the Admirals have 12 straight.
3. West Union (24-1)
The Eagles have won 9 out of their last 10, and in those nine wins, they have outscored their opponents by double digits in 7 games.
4. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (24-2)
Since their last loss to Zachary (LA) back on December 23, the Patriots have won six straight games by double digits while scoring at least 70 points in each of these wins.
5. Columbus (16-5)
After starting the season 4-5, the Falcons have won 12 straight, and they are one of the hottest teams in the state.
6. West Harrison (18-3)
After dropping two straight versus Gulfport and Ocean Springs, the Hurricanes look to get back on track with a win versus Biloxi on Tuesday.
7. Lanier (17-3)
The Bulldogs take on 13th ranked Holmes County Central on Tuesday in what will be one of the top matchups to watch in the state this week.
8. Ridgeland (15-6)
Josiah Davidson has been one of the top players for the Titans this season with an averaged of 12 points per game, 1.2 assists per game, nearly 2 steals per game and 3 rebounds per game.
9. DeSoto Central (19-4)
In the first 22 games, Hunter Avant has averaged 13 ppg, nearly five rebounds, two assists and over a steal per game.
10. Germantown (14-6)
The Mavericks have one of their toughest tests of the season tonight when they take on the top-ranked Yellow Jackets.
11. St. Stanislaus (17-4)
After dropping their last game versus Germantown, the Rock-a-Chaws will look to bounce back versus Tylertown tonight.
12. Booneville (14-3)
After dropping two straight to Starkville and New Site, the Blue Devils have won three straight versus Corinth, Belmont and Alcorn Central.
13. Holmes County Central (18-4)
The Jaguars will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they take on Lanier tonight.
14. Terry (16-7)
The Bulldogs look to improve their district record to 5-1 when they battle with Forest Hill tonight.
15. Tupelo (13-5)
The Golden Wave's final five games will determine their position in the playoffs as they are all district games.
16. Canton (16-5)
Since district play started at the beginning of the year, the Tigers are sitting pretty at 4-1.
17. Leake Central (14-6)
It has been one week since their last game, but the Gators are hopeful they have not lost the momentum they have gained in their five-game winning streak when they take on Choctaw Central tonight.
18. Murrah (15-6)
Murrah will look to bounce back versus Madison Central after losing two straight.
19. Jim Hill (17-5)
The Tigers are one of the hottest teams in the state with their last loss coming back on December 29.
20. Biloxi (13-5)
Carnellous Lenard leads all scores with 13.9 ppg. He is also averaging nearly six boards per game, two assists and two steals.
21. Kosciusko (19-3)
Cory Guyton Jr is averaging 17.5 ppg with three assists, nearly four boards and 1 steal per game.
22. Northwest Rankin (13-7)
After winning five straight, the Cougars dropped their last game versus Pascagoula 57-55.
23. Wayne County (18-0)
The War Eagles are looking to finish the regular season undefeated, but their final five matchups will prove their worth as they are all versus district opponents.
24. Raymond (16-7)
After dropping their last game versus Madison Central, the Rangers will look to bounce back versus Forest on Tuesday.
25. Jackson Academy (14-7)
The Raiders are looking to finish strong as they have only lost twice since Christmas.