Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the week (5/7/2025)
As the playoffs continue on here in the Magnolia State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week here in Mississippi. These players helped led their team's to success in the postseason, and they will look to do the same this week. But before we turn or attention to the action this week, it is time to vote on who is the High School on SI Mississippi softball player of the week. We ask you, the fans, to vote as many times as you like to determine who is the player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Voting will close on May 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Anna Etter, Lewisburg
In the 10-8 win over Hernando, Etter finished with two hits, both of which were home runs, in three at-bats. She also recorded four RBIs and two runs scored.
Bella Adams, Hernando
In the three-game series that saw the Tigers emerge victorious versus Lewisburg, Adams went 4-for-9 with one double, six RBIs and one run scored.
Maddi Byrd, Pisgah
In the game one win over Mize, Byrd finished with three hits, two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Addison Collum, West Union
In the 5-1 and 4-2 wins over Wheeler, Collum pitched 13 combined innings allowing seven hits, one run and struck out 15 batters in the process.
Mabry Eason, Lafayette
Eason continues to play a huge part in the Commodores' success this season. In the 3-2 win over Corinth, she finished with two hits, one home run and three RBIs. She also pitched 5.2 innings allowing five hits, zero runs and struck out nine batters.
Mary Taylour Wilbourn, Grenada
In the two games versus Neshoba Central, Wilbourn pitched 14 combined innings allowing nine hits, three runs and struck out 20 batters.
Grady Beck Wilson, South Panola
In the 13-2 and 15-0 wins over Warren Central, Wilson finished with five hits, one double, five RBIs and three runs scored. She also pitched 6.2 combined innings allowing just four hits, zero runs with seven strikeouts.
Kyleigh Howell, George County
In the 7-2 and 10-1 wins over West Harrison, Howell finished with five hits in six at-bats. She hit three home runs, one double and recorded seven RBIs.
Nia Fondren, South Panola
In the wins over Warren Central, Fondren finished with three hits, two home runs, one double, five RBIs and six runs scored.
Tatum McBride, New Hope
McBride is another player who found success last week swinging for the fences. In the 8-6 and 10-5 wins over Pontotoc, McBride finished with four hits in seven at-bats with two home runs. She also hit one double, recorded five RBIs and scored four runs.