Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the year (6/6/2025)
With the completion of the 2025 high school softball season in Mississippi, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding players from this season. These players displayed tremendous skill, determination and resiliency this year as they led their respective teams throughout the season. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the year.
Voting ends June 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Grace Wallis, Northwest Rankin
This season, Wallis proved to be the biggest offensive threat for the Cougars as they won their third straight state championship. She batted .474 with an OBP of .500 and an OPS of 1.250. She finished with 55 hits, six home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 54 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She also won 19 games from the circle with an ERA of 1.37. Wallis pitched 138 innings allowing 92 hits, 27 earned runs, 27 walks with 149 strikeouts.
Macie Dever Boaz, Hernando
Boaz had a spectacular season as she batted .534 with 47 total hits. She finished with eight home runs, seven triples, nine doubles, 38 RBIs, 48 stolen bases and 52 runs scored. Her on-base percentage was .647 with an OPS of 1.715. Defensively, Boaz finished with a .949 fielding percentage in 117 total chances.
Hannah Jo Sullivan, Brandon
Sullivan cemented herself as arguably the top power hitter in the state this season with 14 home runs. She batted .579 with an OBP of .649 and an OPS of 1.891. Sullivan also finished with 55 total hits, five triples, 11 doubles, 44 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 53 runs scored.
Sadie Bright, South Panola
This season, Bright provided valuable hitting and pitching for the Tigers. Offensively, she batted .337 with an OBP of .398 and an OPS of .888. She finished with 33 hits, one home run, 12 doubles, 32 RBIs and 15 runs scored. From the circle, she won 20 games with an ERA of 1.23. Bright pitched 108.1 innings with 53 hits allowed, 19 earned runs and struck out 173 batters.
Makenzie Houston, South Panola
Houston batted .423 with an OBP of .465 and an OPS of 1.205. She finished with 44 total hits, six home runs, three triples, nine doubles, 45 RBIs and 18 runs scored. Defensively, Houston fielded .969 in 225 total chances.
Nia Fondren, South Panola
Fondren is the last trio of the South Panola team to be nominated after a stellar season. She batted .494 with an OBP of .629 and an OPS of 1.674. She finished with 44 hits, 10 home runs, three triples, 13 doubles, 51 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 51 runs scored. Defensively, Fondren finished with a .908 fielding percentage in 65 total chances.
Lilly Andrews, Yazoo County
Andrews batted a ridiculous .681 this season with an OBP of .738 with an OPS of 1.854. She finished with 47 hits, one home run, three triples, 21 doubles, 29 RBIs, five stolen bases and 29 runs scored. Andrews also proved to be a reliable pitcher as she won 12 games with an ERA of 1.97. She pitched 89 innings allowing 50 hits, 25 earned runs and struck out 181 batters.
Jaycee Holifield, Stringer
Holifield batted .548 with 51 hits, 12 home runs, five triples, 13 doubles, 52 RBIs and 60 runs scored. Her on-base percentage was .645 with 12 steals and an OPS of 1.828. Defensively, she finished with a .934 fielding percentage in 76 total chances.
Sydney Cregar, Lafayette
This season Cregar batted .489 with an OBP of .603 and an OPS of 1.525. She finished with 44 total hits, six home runs, one triple, 19 doubles, 47 RBIs and 25 runs scored. From the circle, she finished with an ERA of 1.89 in 13 appearances. Cregar pitched 33.1 innings allowing 23 hits, nine earned runs and struck out 38 batters.
Mabry Eason, Lafayette
Eason was the most prolific hitter for the Commodores this season. She batted .519 with 56 hits, six home runs, 12 doubles, 26 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Eason recorded an OBP of .581 with 14 steals and an OPS of 1.377. She went 15-3 from the circle with an ERA of 2.37. Eason pitched 103.1 innings where she allowed 87 hits, 35 earned runs and struck out 125 batters.
Maddi Byrd, Pisgah
Byrd is another player on this list that had a terrific season from the plate. She batted .354 with an OBP of .492 and an OPS of 1.294. She finished with 34 hits, 11 home runs, 10 doubles, 48 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Defensively, Byrd finished with a .963 fielding percentage in 189 total chances.
Hanna Boleware, Sebastopol
Boleware batted .472 with 51 total hits, six home runs, one triple, 17 doubles, 56 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She also got on-base consistently as she finished with an OBP of .554 and an OPS of 1.369. Defensively, she recorded a .927 fielding percentage in 41 total chances.
Leona-Klaire Stokes, Lewisburg
Stokes batted .448 this season with an OBP of .532 and an OPS of 1.408. Stokes finished with 47 total hits, eight home runs, six triples, nine doubles, 29 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 56 runs scored. She also finished with a .976 fielding percentage in 166 total chances.
Morgan Taylor, Petal
Taylor finished with a .389 batting average with 42 hits, nine home runs, two triples, 12 doubles, 41 RBIs, five stolen bases and 40 runs scored. She recorded an OBP of .441 with an OPS of 1.228 as well. Defensively, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage in 32 total chances.
Layla Owens, Itawamba Agricultural
Owens proved to be virtually unhittable this season from the circle. She won 19 games in 123 innings pitched with an ERA of 0.74. Owens allowed 65 hits, 13 earned runs and struck out 198 batters. Offensively, she finished with a batting average of .329 with an OBP of .420 with an OPS of .806. Owens tallied 23 hits, four doubles, 14 RBIs and seven runs scored.
Mary Taylour Wilbourn, Grenada
Wilbourn is another pitcher in the Magnolia State who had a dominant season from the circle. She won 19 games with an ERA of 1.58 in 172.2 innings pitched. She allowed 116 hits but only 39 earned runs which can be a testament to the defense her teammates displayed. Her most impressive state from the circle is that she struck out 307 batters this season. Offensively, she batted .373 with an OBP of .489 and an OPS of .942. Wilbourn tallied 28 hits, one triple, four doubles and 31 RBIs.