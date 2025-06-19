Vote: Who Are the Top Returning Mississippi High School Wide Receivers for 2025?
As we continue to preview the upcoming high school football season here on High School on SI, it is time to turn our focus to the top returning wide receivers for the 2025 season in Mississippi. The south has been known for its tremendous talent at producing future college and NFL players, and this recruiting cycle in Mississippi might be the best it has ever been.
These nominees are no exception as they will all excel at the next level with a handful of these nominees being rated as some of the best players in the state. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school wide receiver in Mississippi for the 2025 season.
Voting concludes on July 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominations:
Tristen Keys, Hattiesburg
Keys, who is currently committed to LSU, is one of the top players in the entire country entering his senior season. According to 247 Sports, he is the fourth ranked overall in their top 247 recruits, and he is the third ranked prospect in their composite rankings. Keys also comes in as the fifth ranked prospect according to On3 Sports. In his junior season, he finished with 58 receptions, 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His play led the Tigers to the Class 6A state championship where they lost to Grenada 43-14. If you have not heard of Keys yet, you surely will this season as the recruiting ramps up as other schools such as Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida, etc. will be vying to land him in the 2026 class.
Xavier McDonald, Morton
The senior wideout has caught 140 receptions for over 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns in the previous three seasons. As he enters his final season in high school, McDonald has a legitimate chance to finish his high school career with over 3,000 yards and 40 or more touchdowns. His excellent play on the field has caught the eye of Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Auburn and Alabama as he holds offers from these schools. According to 247 Sports, he is 9th ranked receiver in their top 247 prospects and the 5th best prospect in the state. If he continues to excel at camps and during the season, he should jump up the rankings with a shot at landing the coveted 5th star.
Jase Mathews, Greene County
In his junior season, Mathews put the entire state on notice with his play. In 10 games, he finished with 68 receptions for 1,138 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Mathews also proved that he doesn't just excel at the receiver position, but that he can produce big plays in a multitude of positions if he gets the ball. He produced 1,529 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns last season. His playmaking ability has also caught the attention of a number of schools as he holds offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Colorado, etc.
Zayion Cotton, Grenada
Standing at 6'5" and just over 200 pounds, Cotton is your prototypical end zone threat who can also stretch the field in the vertical passing game. His big frame allows him the shield the ball from the defender which is a dream for any offensive coordinator and quarterback. His ability on the field has caught the attention of schools such as Mississippi State, NC State, Auburn and Florida State. In his junior season, he finished with 48 receptions, 700 yards and six touchdowns as he helped led Grenada claim the 6A state championship.
Jaiden Taylor, Noxubee County
As he enters his senior season, the Mississippi State commit had a highly productive season on both sides of the ball. He finished the year with 53 receptions, 925 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Taylor also produced 1,034 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns which showcases his big play ability. Taylor proved to be a threat on defense last season as he recorded four interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns along with one punt return for a touchdown.
Gavin Howard, Holmes County Central
After a stellar junior season, Howard will look to build upon that success as he enters his senior season. He currently holds offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State among others. He possess great speed which makes him a threat in the vertical passing game which is crucial at the next level. This also presents a matchup nightmare for defensive backs as he is able to win those one-on-one matchups on the outside and in the slot. Last season he caught over 40 passes for over 800 yards and seven touchdowns. Howard also finished with just shy of 1,600 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns.
Davis Carruth, Parklane Academy
Carruth returns as the top receiver in the MAIS after accumulating over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns last season. He finished with 70 receptions for 1,165 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Carruth also recorded over 100 receiving yards in seven games last year.
Jalin Trotter, Lamar
Trotter is another receiver in the MAIS that had an exceptional season last year, and he is poised to build on that this season. Last season, he finished with 53 receptions for 1,116 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also produced 1,235 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns. Trotter can also make a difference on defense as he recorded three interceptions and two blocked field goals last season.
Bralan Womack, Hartfield Academy
While he is being recruited primarily as a safety, Womack is a formidable force on offense. Womack, who is listed as a five star prospect who is listed as the 21st best prospect on the 247 Sports composite rankings, finished his 2024 season with 54 receptions, 1,045 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also recorded 1,333 all-purpose yards with 19 total touchdowns. Defensively, Womack finished with 39 total tackles, eight interceptions with four of them going for six. Lastly, he is a threat in the return game as he produced on punt and kick return for a touchdown. He currently holds offers from Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and countless other schools.
Jaiden Tucker, Holmes County Central
Tucker is another outstanding receiver for Holmes County that has his eyes set for a big season. Last year, he recorded 58 receptions for 1,032 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also ended the year with 1,258 all-purpose yards which shows that he is able to get yards at will when he has the ball. With Tucker and Howard being the two primary receivers, Holmes County will be a team to watch for in 2025.
Ja'kayden Moore, Heidelberg
Moore was a big piece of the Oilers offense last season as they captured the 2A state championship over Charleston. Moore finished with 61 receptions, 1,016 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Moore also finished with 1,186 all-purpose yards with one additional total to bring his total touchdowns scored to 16. He also proved to be reliable on defense as he recorded 24 total tackles, one TFL, one interception and 13 pass deflections.
Case Thomas, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Thomas enters his senior season after tallying 60 receptions, 936 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Thomas should be the number one target for the Patriots again this season as they look to capture the state championship this season after they lost 17-14 to Hartfield Academy in the MAIS 6A semifinals last season.
Ty'lan Fortune, Leake Central
Last season, Fortune produced 39 receptions for 894 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has shown the ability to stretch the defense as he averaged just under 23 yards per reception. Fortune also finished with 1,011 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Landon Thompson, Tylertown
Thompson did a little of everything for the Chiefs offense last season. As a receiver, he caught 48 passes for 870 yards and 11 touchdowns. His all-purpose yardage was 1,308 yards with 15 total touchdowns. This season, his role on offense might expand more in the run game as he rushed for 228 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns.
DJ McNair, George County
In the 2024 season, McNair finished with 38 receptions for 863 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He is another receiver in the Magnolia State that can stretch the defense as he averaged 22 yards per reception last season. McNair also tallied 1,201 all-purpose yards with over 300 yards coming from kickoff returns.
Quentin Carter, Charleston
Carter is a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball. He is listed as a running back, but he showed last season what he is able to do lined up as a receiver. Carter finished with 28 receptions for 818 yards and nine touchdowns. In the run game, he carried the ball 43 times for 474 yards and six touchdowns. His all-purpose yardage was 1,486 yards with 16 total touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 28 total tackles, one TFL, one sack, two interceptions and one blocked punt.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.