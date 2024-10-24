Vote: Who has been the best junior football player in Mississippi so far in 2024?
There has been some wonderful football played in Mississippi so far this season, and numerous juniors have stepped up in bigger roles to help their team win. We have highlighted eight junior football players who have had successful seasons, and we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think has been the best junior in the Magnolia State this season.
Voting closes on November 16th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
George Wilcox, Leake Academy
The junior quarterback for the Rebels has completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,561 yards which is first in the state. Wilcox has thrown for 30 touchdowns to only seven interceptions this season so far too.
Samuel Stockett, MRA
Stockett has completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,199 yards while passing for 29 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo
Hill's rushing attack has been the cornerstone of the Golden Wave's offense who has been one of the top teams in the state so far. He has rushed for 1,248 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Jalin Trotter, Lamar
All eyes have been on Caleb Cunningham this season, and rightfully so, but some of the top receivers this year has been from the MAIS. Trotter has 45 receptions with him averaging 20 yards per reception. He has 897 yards on the season with 11 touchdowns, and he is averaging just shy of 100 yards this season.
Bralan Womack, Hartfield Academy
Womack is another exceptional receiver from the MAIS this season. So far, the junior has 31 receptions for 823 yards. He is averaging close to 27 yards per reception while averaging 103 yards per game, and he has 10 touchdowns on the season.
Brayden Jones, Provine
Jones has 33 solo tackles with 75 total tackles on the season. He also has recorded 11 tackles for loss with nine sacks.
Prentiss Cook, East Webster
The junior defensive lineman has recorded 37 tackles and 67 total tackles this season. He also has 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries on the season.
Tyler Brown, Lamar
Another member of the Lamar Raiders' squad makes this list as Brown has been one of the top tacklers in the state this season. He has 32 solo tackles and 97 total tackles on the season along with 18 tackles for a loss.
