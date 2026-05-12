Iowa High School Softball Programs Announce Merger For 2026

Two Iowa high school softball programs have decided to merge for the upcoming 2026 summer season.

Remsen St. Mary’s High School and Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School announced the decision on social media, agreeing to a cooperative shared program for softball this year.

Iowa is the only state that plays high school softball during the summer, along with doing the same for high school baseball.

“Remsen St. Mary’s High School and Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School are pleased to announce a new cooperative agreement to offer shared high school softball for the upcoming 2026 summer season,” the St. Mary’s Athletic Boosters Facebook page announced. “Storm Lake St. Mary’s athletes will join the Remsen St. Mary’s established program and compete together as part of the Hawks roster.

“This partnership ensures that Storm Lake St. Mary’s student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in competitive high school while representing both school communities with pride.”

Remsen St. Mary's Has Gone Through Difficult Year

Earlier this year, Remsen St. Mary’s announced a sharing agreement with Siouxland Christian for the 2026 Iowa high school football season and the upcoming baseball season. Remsen St. Mary’s also made headlines during the winter when a vehicle carrying members of the girls basketball team was involved in a serious accident.

The Remsen St. Mary’s football team entered this past season as the defending Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football champions from eight-player, but missed the playoffs after forfeiting multiple games due to injuries and a depleted roster.

Hawks Went 16-8 On Softball Diamond Last Season

Last summer, the Hawks went 16-8 overall after winning at least 20 games each fo the previous four seasons. Remsen St. Mary’s qualified for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Championships in 2022 and 2021, finishing with 48 combined wins those two years.

The Hawks are slated to return a number of regulars from last season including Hallie Bunkers, Dylan Schroeder, Mia Matgen, Kimberly Cronin, Brielle Schorg, Sophia Harpenau, Lana Jungers, Chloe Homan, Josie Schwicerath and Grace Galles. Bunkers, Galles and Schorg were three who suffered serious injuries during the auto accident this past November.

“Remsen St. Mary’s is looking forward to welcoming Storm Lake St. Mary’s athletes into our softball program,” Remsen St. Mary’s activities director Jarrod Schott said. “We share a Catholic identity and passion for excellence in athletics. This coop will be very positive for both schools.”

Storm Lake St. Mary's Did Not Field Softball Team In 2025

Storm Lake St. Mary’s elected not to field a varsity softball team last season because of low numbers.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for our girls,” Storm Lake St. Mary’s activities director Morgan Muhlbauer said. “Remsen St. Mary’s has been incredibly welcoming and easy to work with throughout this process, and we are grateful for their collaboration.”