Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/20/2025)
It has been an exciting season of high school boys basketball in the Magnolia State. There have been tremendous performances, devastating defeats and thrilling upsets throughout the season.
As the MAIS crowned their state champions and with the MHSAA playoffs heating up even more, it is time to recognize the player of the week nominees from February 10-15.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school boys basketball player of the week.
Voting will close on February 24 at 11:59 p.m.
K.J. Barnes, Heritage Academy
His offensive performance helped lead the Patriots to the MAIS Class 5A State Championship in which they defeated Oak Forest (LA) 77-72. Barnes finished with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win.
David Washington, Starkville
Washington earned a double-double in the 68-53 win over DeSoto Central last week. He finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steal and one block.
Xzavier Webber, Heritage Academy
Webber is another Patriot who had an outstanding offensive performance in the MAIS Class 5A State Championship game. He finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Caleb Gaitor, Jackson Academy
In two games last week versus Madison St. Joseph and Hartfield Academy, Gaitor's leadership and playmaking ability helped lead the Raiders to their second-straight state championship. He averaged 15 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Wilson McDonald, Alcorn Central
McDonald had an exceptional offensive performance that saw him account for 64 percent of his team's points. He finished with 36 points, five rebounds and four steals in the 56-38 win over Aberdeen last week.
Chris Willis, Hamilton
Hamilton dropped a heartbreaker to Eupora losing 75-68. However, Willis did everything he could offensively to try and help his team win. He finished with 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the loss.
Demetrick Price Jr, Shaw
Price finished with a season-high in points in the 74-53 win over Enterprise last week. He scored 41 points, and he also recorded his 16th double-double of the season. He grabbed 15 rebounds and also finished with two assists and two steals.
Isaac Davidson, McLaurin
In the two wins versus Tylertown and Magee, Davidson averaged 14 points. He also collected 17 total rebounds including 10 in the win versus Tylertown. Davidson also finished with two assists, three steals and two blocks combined in these two games.
Nash Guerin, South Pontotoc
In the 56-46 win over Greenwood, Guerin finished with 20 points while shooting 73 percent from the field. He added three rebounds, four assists and five steals to his statline. Guerin also scored 18 points in the 73-67 loss to Itawamba Agricultural.
Cole Sinclair, Woodlawn Prep
In the 72-55 win over Claiborne Academy, Sinclair finished with 21 points on 57 percent shooting from the field. He also recorded one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block in the win.
Phil Nelson, Ridgeland
In the 84-62 win over Lake Cormorant, Nelson scored 31 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. This was also his third 30+ point game of the season. He also recorded four rebounds, three assists, eight steals and one block.
Marquis Williams, Ridgeland
Williams is another player for Titans who showcased his skills in the win versus the Gators. Williams finished with 23 points while shooting 69 percent from the field. He also finished with eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in the win.