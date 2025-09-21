‘It Hurts’—Luke Shaw Responds to Man Utd Legend’s Criticism in Honest Assessment
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw acknowledged criticism from club legend Roy Keane after the Red Devils beat Chelsea over the weekend.
After Man Utd lost to Manchester City the week prior, Keane said on Sky Sports, “I think Shaw has been getting away with murder for years at United. Always injured, never quite fit. We make excuses and then he gets a few games under his belt and then he's making decisions like he doesn't even want to tackle people.”
Keane, a seven-time Premier League champion, has never been one to pull punches when discussing his former club, or any club for that matter. Shaw—in his own words—‘took it on the chin’ as Man Utd bounced back on Saturday with a 2–1 win over Chelsea.
Shaw responded directly to Keane’s criticism after the game.
“Of course it hurts. He’s got a lot of experience. He was one of the best captains ever for Man Utd. Sometimes you just have to take it on the chin. I think criticism is part of being a football player. I listen to it. But for me, I think he was right. I think that last week, I wasn’t at my level at all.
“I don’t need Roy Keane to tell me. After the game, I knew that. The most important thing is knowing how good I can be. The manager knows that. I think the managers who I played with in the past know that. I’m always in the team and I’m always playing, so there must be something that the managers believe in,” Shaw said.
Shaw has started every Premier League game so far this season as a left-sided centre back in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. The English defender benefitted from a full preseason after dealing with multiple injuries in recent history. In 2024–25, Shaw made just seven appearances in the league and five in the Europa League.
Their second victory of the season didn’t come easy either despite Robert Sánchez getting sent off in the fifth minute for a reckless challenge outside the box. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro each scored in the first half, but the Brazilian midfielder was shown a second yellow card and dismissed before both sides went down the tunnel at the break.
Chelsea got one back in the second half through Trevoh Chalobah, but the Red Devils hung on for their second victory at home in 2025–26.
Man Utd travel to face Brentford next weekend before hosting Sunderland ahead of the October international break.