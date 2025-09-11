Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? -Sept. 11, 2025
As we get ready for another week of high school football in Mississippi, it is time to recognize some of the top performers from last week.
Last week's games produced some exciting games that were filled with top notch performances. Our nominees include athletes on both sides of the ball that had terrific performances, and made the plays that mattered the most for their respective teams.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school football player of the week.
Send player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Congratulations to last week's winner: C.J. Johnson of Strayhorn
Voting will close on September 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Terronce Walton, Hernando
In the 36-0 win over Ridgeway (TN), Walton carried the team on his back with a superb rushing performance. He carried the ball 18 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Braden Shettles, New Albany
In the 48-32 loss to Senatobia, Shettles kept his team in the game with a terrific performance from the quarterback position. He completed 54 percent of his passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. Shettles also carried the ball nine times for 24 yards.
Colson O’Cain, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
In the 49-21 win over Hartfield Academy, O'Cain carried the ball 18 times, which is his season-high, for 146 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 53 yards and one touchdown.
Christian Alexander, Rosa Fort
In the 42-40 loss to PURE Academy (TN), Alexander rushed the ball 24 times for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 12.5 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 65 yards. He also completed three passes for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Kingston Branham, West Point
In the 48-15 win over Starkville last weekend, Branham rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
Marcus Brownlee, Bruce
In the 42-7 win over Vardaman, Brownlee showed he had a nose for tackling the ballcarrier. He tallied 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. Offensively, he also hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Paris Trivillion, Pass Christian
Trivillion put together one of the top performances statistically from the quarterback position last week. In the 47-14 win over Purvis, Trivillion was 18/23 for 294 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 75 yards on eight carries.
Luke Essary, Jackson Prep
The Patriots picked up their first win over Lamar last week due in part to the play of Essary. In the 55-19 win, Essary passed for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 yards and one touchdown.
Kyle Capers, Vancleave
In the 30-27 loss to Richland in overtime, Capers had one of his best games of his career. He rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.
K.J. Cork, Choctaw County
In the Chargers 35-24 over New Hope, Cork was 23/33 for 327 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per completion, and he also rushed for 27 yards on four carries.
Chase Craft, Heidelberg
The Oilers got back to their winning ways, and Craft was the one who led the offensive charge in their 48-7 win over Quitman. He went10/16 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Craft also carried the ball 12 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Traysten Crump, Amory
In their 40-36 shootout victory over Caledonia, Crump went 16/19 for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 14 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Kavion Davis, Newton
Davis had no trouble getting the ball on defense in the 36-14 win over Mount Olive. He tallied eight tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and recovered three fumbles.
Marcus Flowers, Charleston
In the 44-7 win over North Panola, Flowers had an excellent game on the ground. He was tough to bring down as he rushed for 165 yards, two touchdowns and converted two two-point conversions on 12 carries. Defensively, he also picked off the opposing quarterback once.
Braelyn Harrison, Sumrall
Turnovers can be the difference in a win and loss, and that was proven to be true in Sumrall's 21-20 overtime win over Jefferson Davis County. Harrison tallied 10 tackles, recorded one interception and forced one fumble in the win.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.