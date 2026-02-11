Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Feb. 11, 2026
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players were stars on the hardwood last week in district tournaments.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Feb. 2-7, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 26-31, 2026: Altamonte Christian G/F Arianna Ritz
Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee
Senior had 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and three rebounds, three assists and six steals to march the Knights past West Port, 65-19, for the Class 7A, District 3 title.
Iliana Dorvilus, PG, Colonial
The junior tallied 21 points, three rebounds and two steals to lead the Grenadiers past Timber Creek, 48-42, for the Class 7A, District 4 championship.
Sarah Jean, SF, Oak Ridge
Star junior recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and four steals to guide the Pioneers past Dr. Phillips, 63-40, in the Class 7A, District 5 title game.
Alexis Hill, PF/SF, Wekiva
Fantastic freshman had 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and two steals to steer the Mustangs past Edgewater, 74-68, for the Class 6A, District 5 championship.
Ashlynn Day, POS, Kissimmee Gateway
Exploded for 20 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to power the Panthers past New Smyrna Beach, 51-46, for the Class 5A, District 7 title.
Iniyah Reddicks, SG/W, New Smyrna Beach
Junior scored 21 points in a loss to Gateway.
Alysa Smith, G, Bishop Moore
Sophomore tallied 14 points, two assists and four steals to guide the Hornets past Hardee, 71-10, for the Class 4A, District 7 title.
Aubrey Griffin, SF/SG, Lake Highland Prep
Super sophomore had 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds for a double-double to march the Highlanders past Windermere Prep, 49-40, for the Class 3A, District 6 championship.
Avery Michels, SG/PG, The First Academy (Orlando)
Junior had 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and six rebounds to lead the Royals past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 41-19, for the Class 2A, District 4 title.
Anai Braxton, G, Foundation Academy
Elite eighth-grader had 16 and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to power the Lions past Lakeland Christian, 44-29, for the Class 2A, District 5 championship.
Danae Love, G, Mount Dora Christian
Super sophomore had 22 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Halifax Academy, 64-24, for the Class 1A, District 6 title.
Missy Odom, F, Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-3 senior erupted for 15 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Eagles past IMG Academy, 62-39, in a huge showdown of top Florida teams.
Leila Bryant, POS, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Fantastic freshman tallied 18 points, six rebounds and three assists to power the Tigers past West Shore, 65-41, for the Class 2A, District 6 championship.
Ki’Asia Carter, PG/SG, Titusville
Ninth-grade star had 22 points, two rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead the Terriers past Satellite, 40-36, for the Class 4A, District 8 title.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962