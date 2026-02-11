Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Feb. 10, 2026
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams hit the floor running in last week’s district tournaments, producing a number of outstanding performances.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Feb. 2-7, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 26-31, 2026: Winter Park SG/PG Will Ryan
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Shiva Atwal, SG/SF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-foot-5 star senior scored 15 points to march the Highlanders past Windermere Prep, 61-51, in the Class 3A, District 6 championship game.
Brandon Bass, Jr., G, Windermere Prep
FSU recruit erupted for 26 points in the district title game loss to Lake Highland Prep.
Whitfield Bynoe, PG/SG, Oak Ridge
Junior tallied 12 points to lead the Pioneers past Dr. Phillips, 55-46, in the Class 7A, District 5 championship game.
Jacari Lofton, F, Edgewater
The 6-foot-6 senior exploded for 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to guide the Eagles past Evans, 64-38, in the Class 6A, District 5 title game.
Will Ryan, SG/PG, Winter Park
The senior scored 13 points to power the Wildcats past Timber Creek, 43-40, in the Class 7A, District 4 championship game.
Luke McCrimmon, PG, Kissimmee Osceola
The 6-2 senior had 19 points, two rebounds and four steals to lead the Kowboys past Davenport, 81-61, in the Class 7A, District 9 title game.
Phillip Mondelus, Lake Brantley
The 6-4 senior scored 14 points and hauled down seven rebounds to march the Patriots past East Ridge, 67-47, in the Class 7A, District 3 championship game.
Eric Glover, PG/SG, Eustis
The senior tallied 12 points and two rebounds to power the Panthers past Tavares, 74-56, in the Class 4A, District 6 title game.
Herman Collins, F, Bishop Moore
Senior notched 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to guide the Hornets past Kissimmee Liberty, 64-49, in the Class 4A, District 7 championship game.
Obinna Ekezie, C/PF, Southeastern Prep Academy National
The towering 7-1 junior had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two blocked shots to lead the Falcon past Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian National, 96-51.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
Senior had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and seven assists to guide the Eagles past Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga), 84-55.
AJ Brown, PG, Seabreeze
Talented junior had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Sandcrabs past Pine Ridge, 58-54, in the Class 5A, District 7 championship game.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962