Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Player Of The Week? (01/08/2025)
As we have reached the halfway point of the basketball season in the state of Mississippi, there have been some exciting players that have been putting up fantastic numbers this season. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 29 through January 4.
Here are the nominations. Voting will end on January 12 at 11:59 p.m.
Marcus Parker, Puckett
In the first game of the new year, the Wolves got off to a terrific start as they start the second half of the season with a win. Parker was a big reason why they managed to defeat Pigsah 66-49. He scored nearly half of his team's points when he dropped 31 in the win. With six straight district games coming up, Parker will look to continue his great form as they push for the district championship.
Caleb Sanders, Muddy River (Jackson, MS)
In the win over the McComb Gators, Sanders scored 31 points while shooting 61 percent from the field. He also secured seven rebounds, and Sanders recorded nine assists and six steals to add to his stat line.
Michael Wallace, Mclaurin (Florence, MS)
Wallace's scoring output in the 69-38 win over Kemper County does not blow you away, but his presence was felt everywhere on the court. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Since he did have an off night shooting, he looked to help his team other ways offensively by recording nine assists in the win.
Troy Brown, Northeast Lauderdale
In one game of action last week, Brown finished with 22 points while shooting 53 percent from the field. He added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a close loss.
Khameron Snow, Ridgeland
The Titans continued their excellent play in their 70-47 win over Neshoba Central last week. Snow scored 15 points while shooting 75 percent from the field. He grabbed four rebounds and five steals while also accumulating seven assists on the night.
Phil Nelson, Ridgeland
Nelson makes another appearance as a nominee after another impressive showing on the court. He scored 24 points on 10/14 shooting which comes out to shooting 71 percent from the field. He also recorded four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Crayden Shannon, Saltillo
The sophomore had one of the best offensive performances of the week when he scored 91 points combined over the course of three games. In the first game, Shannon scored 39 points, and then he scored 27 and 25 points in the next two games. Over this three game stretch, he also grabbed 13 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.
Cade Culpepper, Clarkdale
Culpepper also had an impressive offensive output last week. He scored 83 points combined in three games including a high of 31 points in the four-point loss to Scott Central. He grabbed 31 rebounds combined including 12 in the second game and 10 in the third game to secure two double-doubles for the week. He also accumulated nine assists, eight steals and three blocked shots over the course of this three game stretch.