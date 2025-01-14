Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/14/2025)
We are approaching the midway point in January for high school girls basketball in the Magnolia State. There have been some exciting players that put up some fantastic numbers last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 5-11.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting will end on January 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Laylah Johnson, Pigsah
In the 63-22 win over St. Andrew's, the junior scored 31 points which was her season high. She also added nine rebounds, five steals and three assists to her stat line. Johnson and the team as a whole has played tremendously all season long, and they will look to go 2-0 this week when they host Pelahatchie and St. Andrew's in two pivotal district games.
Macie Phifer, Ingomar (New Albany, MS)
Ingomar continued their winning ways by going 3-0 last week. Phifer scored in double digits in all three games, and she also recorded a double-double in one of the wins. In the 66-21 win over West Union, Phifer scored 18 points, recorded 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals in one block. In the other two games combined, she scored 30 points, grabbed nine rebounds, earned one assists, recorded four steals and blocked two shots.
Madison Jones, Terry
By recording two triple-doubles last week, Jones earns a spot as one of the nominees for player of the week. In the win over Hattiesburg, Jones scored 13 points, blocked 12 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. She also earned one assist and stole the basketball four times. In the second win of the week, Jones scored 13 points and blocked 12 shots again. This time she recorded 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in the game.
Saniyah Murray, Harrison Central
Murray filled up her stat line last week when she earned two double-doubles in Harrison Central's two wins. In the win over D'Iberville, Murray scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. In the second game, which was a win over Ocean Springs, Murray scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. In these two games combined, she also got one assist, recorded nine steals and blocked two shots.
Fran Kelly, Hernando
Kelly scored at least 30 points for the 13th time this season. This time it was at the expense of Horn Lake. She finished with 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. In the narrow, five-point win over Southaven, Kelly scored 21 points, grabbed three rebounds and earned five more assists.
Jayden Rhymes, Jackson Academy
In the 64-58 win over their arch-rival in Jackson Prep, Rhymes scored a career-high 28 points in the game. She also finished with five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Shamira Morton, Canton
In Canton's two wins last week, Morton finished with a double-double in the first game and a triple-double in the second game. In the win over Yazoo City, she finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds, one steal and three blocks. In the win over Cleveland Central, Morton scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked 10 shots and got a steal and assist each.
Aryah Grace, Lamar
In a week where the Raiders went 1-1, Grace finished with 22 points in each game. She got a double-double against the powerhouse, Leake Academy Rebels, but they were too much for Grace and the Raiders to overcome. She added seven rebounds, one assist, four steals and one blocked shot in the win over Wayne Academy. In the loss to Leake, she finished with 12 rebounds, three assists and one block to go with her 22 points.