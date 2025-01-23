Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/22/2025)
With another week of play under our belt, it is time to look at some of the standout high school girls basketball players from the state of Mississippi last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 12-18.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Congratulations to last week's winner: Laylah Johnson of Pigsah
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on January 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Caitlin Hall, Coahoma County
In the win over Independence, Hall finished with 16 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. In the second game of the week which was a win over Holly Springs, Hall scored 30 points which was the second time this season that she scored at least 30 points. She also finished with 19 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
Zion Roberts, Wayne County
In the one-point loss to Bay Springs, Roberts finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. You can expect her to step up in a big way in their final stretch of three games versus Gautier, Laurel and Oak Grove.
Nazz Lyles, Morton
23Lyles had a tremendous week offensively in three games. She finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the 55-36 win over Mendenhall. She got another double-double when she finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal. In the final game of the week, Lyles finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist in their 47-18 win over Ridgeland.
Zariyah Edwards, Starkville
Edwards came though in a big way in their 51-48 win over their rivals in Tupelo. She finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in the game.
Jakera Ducksworth, West Jones
In the 58-38 win over Jim Hill, Ducksworth finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. In the close loss to Hattiesburg, she finished with 26 points and six rebounds to cap her week.
Mariona Boyd, Morton
Boyd was another player from Morton who had a fantastic week. She finished with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and and two steals in the 55-36 win over Mendenhall. Boyd scored 15 points again in the 48-47 win over Quitman. She also recorded four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the win. Lastly, she finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win over Ridgeland.
Riley Boone, Okolona
She had a massive triple-double in the 61-28 win over Smithville. She finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 15 steals. She will look to bring her defensive prowess to the court in the coming games as she looks to build off this career day.
Makylah Banks, J.Z. George
Banks had two games where she scored at least 20 points last week. She finished with 22 points in the win over Union and 21 points in the win over Eupora. She also scored 13 points in the six-point loss to Sebastopol. Lastly, in these games combined, Banks finished with 34 rebounds and 20 steals.
Fran Kelly, Hernando
The junior guard scored 17 points and recorded five rebounds, three assists and six steals in the win over Lewisburg. In the win over DeSoto Central, Kelly finished with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block to cap her outstanding week of play.
Laylah Johnson, Pigsah
Johnson is up as a nominee for the second straight week after having another fantastic week on the court. In the win over Pelahatchie, Johnson finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. In the win over West Lauderdale, Johnson earned another double-double. She finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block. In the last game of the week versus St. Andrew's, Johnson scored 22 points and recorded nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.