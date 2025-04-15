Vote: Who should be the Mississippi high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Magnolia State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams. This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is theHigh School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Hayden Hodge of Hernando
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Hannah Robertson, South Panola
In the 16-0 win over Saltillo, Robertson finished with two hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. In the wins over Center Hill and Grenada, she finished with three hits, one double and four runs scored.
Za'kathryn Cameron, New Albany
In three games last week, Cameron finished with four home runs, 10 RBIs and four runs scored. She also finished with a perfect fielding percentage by recording 13 putouts.
Chloe Goodson, Calhoun City
In the four wins over Water Valley, Houston, Palmer and Vardaman, Goodson finished with eight hits, three doubles, 10 RBIs and four runs scored.
Lila Murphy, Puckett
In the 6-5 win over Pisgah and the 16-6 loss to Clinton, Murphy finished with five hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched in both games, but she did struggle versus Clinton where she allowed 11 hits, 11 runs with four strikeouts. However, she performed better versus Pisgah. She pitched a complete game allowing nine hits, five runs, two walks and struck out seven batters.
Meredith Dearman, Enterprise
In the 12-2 win over Mize and the 11-0 win over Quitman, Dearman finished with three hits, one home run, two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Grace Wallis, Northwest Rankin
In four games, Wallis finished with seven hits, two triples, five RBIs and one run scored. Wallis also pitched in all four games in which she earned the win in two of the games. She finished her week with 12.4 innings pitched while allowing four hits, two runs, five walks with 14 strikeouts.
Anna Etter, Lewisburg
In three games, Etter finished with eight hits, one home run, one double, eight RBIs and four runs scored.
Mabry Eason, Lafayette
In two games, Eason finished with four hits, two home runs, one double, three RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. She also pitched five combined innings where she allowed zero hits, one run, one walk and struck out four batters.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock
In back-to-back wins over Long Beach, DeWitt finished with five hits, one home run, three doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched a complete game in both games allowing seven hits, one run, one walk with 23 strikeouts.
Bailey Payne, Nettleton
Payne earned both wins in back-to-back games over Mooreville. She allowed five hits, one run, zero walks and struck out 21 batters.
Alyssa Clifton, Potts Camp
In the 13-0 win over Hickory Flat and the 14-1 win over Falkner, Clifton finished with five hits, two home runs, two triples, one double, nine RBIs and six runs scored. She also pitched eight combined innings where she earned the win in both games. Clifton allowed three hits, one run, one walk and struck out 15 batters.
Kayleigh Douglas, Stringer
In the 15-0 win over Enterprise, Douglas went four-for-four with one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. In the 12-0 win over Bay Springs, she finished with one triple, one double and four RBIs.
Olivia Higginbotham, Hernando
In five games last week, Higginbotham finished with nine hits, three doubles, five RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Jaycee Holifield, Stringer
In the two wins over Enterprise, Holifield finished with five hits, two home runs, both of which were grand slams, 10 RBIs and five runs scored. She also hit one double and scored three runs in the 12-0 win over Bay Springs.