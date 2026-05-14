2026 Missouri High School Baseball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 13-May 15
The 2026 Missouri high school baseball playoffs begin with the first round of action getting underway on May 13, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All MSHSAA classes will play their first round games May 13-May 15, starting up the district tournaments. The first round of the Class 5 and Class 6 district championships will begin on May 18.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Missouri High School Baseball Playoffs: District Championship Class 1-4 Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 13-15, 2026
CLASS 1 BRACKETS
District 1 (select to view full bracket details)
Cooter - BYE
Clarkton vs. Risco
Delta vs. South Pemiscot
Gideon vs. Naylor
Advance - BYE
Leopold vs. Delta
Oran - BYE
Bell City vs. Scott County Central
Valle Catholic - BYE
South Iron vs. Bismarck
Oak Ridge - BYE
Valley vs. Viburnum
North Shelby - BYE
Madison vs. Wellsville-Middletown
Community - BYE
New Haven vs. Marion County
Atlanta - BYE
Bevier vs. Green City
Brashear - BYE
La Plata vs. Bucklin-Macon County
Sturgeon - BYE
Christian Fellowship vs. Prairie Home
Jamestown - BYE
Northeast vs. Higbee
Northwest - BYE
Pilot Grove vs. Otterville
New Franklin - BYE
Sweet Springs vs. Glasgow
St. Elizabeth - BYE
Stoutland vs. Macks Creek
Vienna - BYE
Calvary Lutheran vs. Climax Springs
Norwood - BYE
Ellington vs. Bunker
Summersville - BYE
Chadwick vs. Niangua
Billings - BYE
Exeter vs. Hurley
Galena - BYE
Wheaton vs. Verona
Wheatland - BYE
Halfway vs. Lockwood
Dadeville vs. Weaubleau
Walnut Grove vs. Hermitage
Appleton City - BYE
Leeton vs. Miami
Lakeland - BYE
Liberal vs. Montrose
Northland Christian - BYE
Kingsville vs. Lutheran
Wellington-Napoleon - BYE
Concordia vs. Drexel
Meadville - BYE
Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op vs. Pattonsburg
DeKalb - BYE
Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op vs. Tina-Avalon
North Harrison - BYE
Princeton vs. Grundy County
Gilman City/North Daviess Co-op - BYE
Albany vs. Stanberry
Rock Port - BYE
South Nodaway vs. North Andrew
North Nodaway/West Nodaway - BYE
South Holt vs. North Nodaway
CLASS 2 BRACKETS
Portageville - BYE
Campbell vs. Senath-Hornersville
Neelyville - BYE
Holcomb vs. Malden
Gainesville - BYE
Van Buren vs. Bakersfield
Alton - BYE
East Carter vs. Winona
Chaffee - BYE
Puxico vs. Charleston
Greenville - BYE
Bernie vs. Bloomfield
Veritas Christian Academy - BYE
Brentwood vs. Crystal City
St. Vincent - BYE
Meadow Heights vs. Bishop DuBourg
Silex - BYE
South Shelby vs. Louisiana
Clopton - BYE
Paris vs. Van-Far
Schuyler County - BYE
Canton vs. Knox County
Scotland County - BYE
Putnam County vs. Milan
Salisbury - BYE
Northwestern vs. Westran
Fayette - BYE
Marceline vs. Slater
Russellville - BYE
Iberia vs. Linn
New Bloomfield - BYE
Eugene vs. Harrisburg
Hartville - BYE
Richland vs. Plato
Crocker - BYE
Mansfield vs. Laquey
Fordland - BYE
Blue Eye vs. Greenwood
Spokane - BYE
New Covenant Academy vs. Crane
Purdy - BYE
New Heights Christian vs. Marionville
Miller - BYE
Jasper vs. Greenfield
Skyline - BYE
Pleasant Hope vs. Osceola
Lincoln - BYE
Marion Early vs. Humansville
Tipton - BYE
Sherwood vs. Green Ridge
Windsor - BYE
Sacred Heart vs. Smithton
St. Paul Lutheran - BYE
Midway vs. Crest Ridge
Archie - BYE
Barstow vs. Santa Fe
Faith Christian Academy - BYE
Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Joseph Christian
Plattsburg - BYE
North Platte vs. Polo
Maysville - BYE
Northeast Nodaway vs. Tarkio
King City - BYE
Gallatin vs. Penney
CLASS 3 BRACKETS
Kelly - BYE
Twin Rivers vs. New Madrid County Central
Caruthersville - BYE
East Prairie - BYE
Scott City - BYE
Woodland vs. Clearwater
Saxony Lutheran - BYE
Arcadia Valley - BYE
Jefferson - BYE
Kingston vs. Grandview
West County - BYE
St. Pius X - BYE
Valley Park - BYE
Hancock vs. Miller Career Academy
Lutheran North - BYE
Priory - BYE
Duchesne - BYE
Elsberry vs. Mark Twain
Montgomery County - BYE
Bowling Green - BYE
Palmyra - BYE
Monroe City vs. Highland
Clark County - BYE
Macon - BYE
Centralia - BYE
Missouri Military Academy vs. Hermann
North Callaway - BYE
South Callaway - BYE
Belle - BYE
Cuba vs. Bourbon
Fatima - BYE
Dixon vs. Steelville
Licking - BYE
Liberty vs. Willow Springs
Houston - BYE
Thayer - BYE
Forsyth - BYE
Seymour vs. Cabool
Ava - BYE
Sparta - BYE
Diamond - BYE
Pierce City vs. Southwest
Lamar - BYE
Sarcoxie - BYE
Fair Grove - BYE
El Dorado Springs vs. Conway
Ash Grove - BYE
Stockton - BYE
Blair Oaks - BYE
Versailles vs. Stover
Warsaw - BYE
Cole Camp - BYE
Lone Jack - BYE
Butler vs. Lafayette County
Adrian - BYE
Holden - BYE
Carrollton - BYE
Lexington vs. Brookfield
Lawson - BYE
Trenton - BYE
Mid-Buchanan - BYE
Cameron vs. Lathrop
West Platte - BYE
East Buchanan vs. South Harrison
CLASS 4 BRACKETS
Notre Dame - BYE
Doniphan vs. Fredericktown
Kennett - BYE
Dexter - BYE
North County - BYE
Central vs. Perryville
Herculaneum - BYE
Ste. Genevieve - BYE
Potosi - BYE
Salem vs. St. James
St. Clair - BYE
Sullivan - BYE
Westminster Christian - BYE
Bayless vs. Principia
Lutheran South - BYE
Affton vs. Maplewood-Richmond Heights
Clayton vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (May 20)
Metro vs. Gateway Tech (May 20)
Orchard Farm - BYE
STEAM Academy vs. Jennings
St. Charles West - BYE
St. Charles - BYE
Mexico - BYE
Winfield vs. Lutheran of St. Charles
Fulton - BYE
Wright City - BYE
Moberly - BYE
Marshall vs. Hallsville
Southern Boone - BYE
Boonville vs. Kirksville
Helias - BYE
Osage vs. California
Eldon - BYE
Owensville - BYE
Springfield Catholic - BYE
Mt. Vernon vs. Buffalo
Strafford - BYE
Bolivar - BYE
Logan-Rogersville - BYE
Reeds Spring vs. Mountain Grove
Hollister - BYE
Clever - BYE
Seneca - BYE
East Newton vs. Cassville
Aurora - BYE
Monett - BYE
Harrisonville - BYE
Pleasant Hill vs. Clinton
Nevada - BYE
Knob Noster - BYE
Pembroke Hill - BYE
University Academy Charter vs. Southeast
St. Michael the Archangel - BYE
Center - BYE
Excelsior Springs - BYE
Richmond vs. Central
Oak Grove - BYE
Odessa - BYE
Benton - BYE
Lafayette vs. Maryville
Chillicothe - BYE
Savannah - BYE
CLASS 5 BRACKETS
First round begins 5/18
CLASS 6 BRACKETS
First round begins 5/18
ALL MISSOURI BASEBALL DISTRICT BRACKETS
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.