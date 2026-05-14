2026 Missouri High School Baseball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 13-May 15

The 2026 Missouri high school baseball playoffs begin with the first round of action getting underway on May 13, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All MSHSAA classes will play their first round games May 13-May 15, starting up the district tournaments. The first round of the Class 5 and Class 6 district championships will begin on May 18.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Missouri High School Baseball Playoffs: District Championship Class 1-4 Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 13-15, 2026

CLASS 1 BRACKETS

District 1 (select to view full bracket details)

Cooter - BYE

Clarkton vs. Risco

Delta vs. South Pemiscot

Gideon vs. Naylor

District 2

Advance - BYE

Leopold vs. Delta

Oran - BYE

Bell City vs. Scott County Central

District 3

Valle Catholic - BYE

South Iron vs. Bismarck

Oak Ridge - BYE

Valley vs. Viburnum

District 4

North Shelby - BYE

Madison vs. Wellsville-Middletown

Community - BYE

New Haven vs. Marion County

District 5

Atlanta - BYE

Bevier vs. Green City

Brashear - BYE

La Plata vs. Bucklin-Macon County

District 6

Sturgeon - BYE

Christian Fellowship vs. Prairie Home

Jamestown - BYE

Northeast vs. Higbee

District 7

Northwest - BYE

Pilot Grove vs. Otterville

New Franklin - BYE

Sweet Springs vs. Glasgow

District 8

St. Elizabeth - BYE

Stoutland vs. Macks Creek

Vienna - BYE

Calvary Lutheran vs. Climax Springs

District 9

Norwood - BYE

Ellington vs. Bunker

Summersville - BYE

Chadwick vs. Niangua

District 10

Billings - BYE

Exeter vs. Hurley

Galena - BYE

Wheaton vs. Verona

District 11

Wheatland - BYE

Halfway vs. Lockwood

Dadeville vs. Weaubleau

Walnut Grove vs. Hermitage

District 12

Appleton City - BYE

Leeton vs. Miami

Lakeland - BYE

Liberal vs. Montrose

District 13

Northland Christian - BYE

Kingsville vs. Lutheran

Wellington-Napoleon - BYE

Concordia vs. Drexel

District 14

Meadville - BYE

Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op vs. Pattonsburg

DeKalb - BYE

Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op vs. Tina-Avalon

District 15

North Harrison - BYE

Princeton vs. Grundy County

Gilman City/North Daviess Co-op - BYE

Albany vs. Stanberry

District 16

Rock Port - BYE

South Nodaway vs. North Andrew

North Nodaway/West Nodaway - BYE

South Holt vs. North Nodaway

CLASS 2 BRACKETS

District 1

Portageville - BYE

Campbell vs. Senath-Hornersville

Neelyville - BYE

Holcomb vs. Malden

District 2

Gainesville - BYE

Van Buren vs. Bakersfield

Alton - BYE

East Carter vs. Winona

District 3

Chaffee - BYE

Puxico vs. Charleston

Greenville - BYE

Bernie vs. Bloomfield

District 4

Veritas Christian Academy - BYE

Brentwood vs. Crystal City

St. Vincent - BYE

Meadow Heights vs. Bishop DuBourg

District 5

Silex - BYE

South Shelby vs. Louisiana

Clopton - BYE

Paris vs. Van-Far

District 6

Schuyler County - BYE

Canton vs. Knox County

Scotland County - BYE

Putnam County vs. Milan

District 7

Salisbury - BYE

Northwestern vs. Westran

Fayette - BYE

Marceline vs. Slater

District 8

Russellville - BYE

Iberia vs. Linn

New Bloomfield - BYE

Eugene vs. Harrisburg

District 9

Hartville - BYE

Richland vs. Plato

Crocker - BYE

Mansfield vs. Laquey

District 10

Fordland - BYE

Blue Eye vs. Greenwood

Spokane - BYE

New Covenant Academy vs. Crane

District 11

Purdy - BYE

New Heights Christian vs. Marionville

Miller - BYE

Jasper vs. Greenfield

District 12

Skyline - BYE

Pleasant Hope vs. Osceola

Lincoln - BYE

Marion Early vs. Humansville

District 13

Tipton - BYE

Sherwood vs. Green Ridge

Windsor - BYE

Sacred Heart vs. Smithton

District 14

St. Paul Lutheran - BYE

Midway vs. Crest Ridge

Archie - BYE

Barstow vs. Santa Fe

District 15

Faith Christian Academy - BYE

Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Joseph Christian

Plattsburg - BYE

North Platte vs. Polo

District 16

Maysville - BYE

Northeast Nodaway vs. Tarkio

King City - BYE

Gallatin vs. Penney

CLASS 3 BRACKETS

District 1

Kelly - BYE

Twin Rivers vs. New Madrid County Central

Caruthersville - BYE

East Prairie - BYE

District 2

Scott City - BYE

Woodland vs. Clearwater

Saxony Lutheran - BYE

Arcadia Valley - BYE

District 3

Jefferson - BYE

Kingston vs. Grandview

West County - BYE

St. Pius X - BYE

District 4

Valley Park - BYE

Hancock vs. Miller Career Academy

Lutheran North - BYE

Priory - BYE

District 5

Duchesne - BYE

Elsberry vs. Mark Twain

Montgomery County - BYE

Bowling Green - BYE

District 6

Palmyra - BYE

Monroe City vs. Highland

Clark County - BYE

Macon - BYE

District 7

Centralia - BYE

Missouri Military Academy vs. Hermann

North Callaway - BYE

South Callaway - BYE

District 8

Belle - BYE

Cuba vs. Bourbon

Fatima - BYE

Dixon vs. Steelville

District 9

Licking - BYE

Liberty vs. Willow Springs

Houston - BYE

Thayer - BYE

District 10

Forsyth - BYE

Seymour vs. Cabool

Ava - BYE

Sparta - BYE

District 11

Diamond - BYE

Pierce City vs. Southwest

Lamar - BYE

Sarcoxie - BYE

District 12

Fair Grove - BYE

El Dorado Springs vs. Conway

Ash Grove - BYE

Stockton - BYE

District 13

Blair Oaks - BYE

Versailles vs. Stover

Warsaw - BYE

Cole Camp - BYE

District 14

Lone Jack - BYE

Butler vs. Lafayette County

Adrian - BYE

Holden - BYE

District 15

Carrollton - BYE

Lexington vs. Brookfield

Lawson - BYE

Trenton - BYE

District 16

Mid-Buchanan - BYE

Cameron vs. Lathrop

West Platte - BYE

East Buchanan vs. South Harrison

CLASS 4 BRACKETS

District 1

Notre Dame - BYE

Doniphan vs. Fredericktown

Kennett - BYE

Dexter - BYE

District 2

North County - BYE

Central vs. Perryville

Herculaneum - BYE

Ste. Genevieve - BYE

District 3

Potosi - BYE

Salem vs. St. James

St. Clair - BYE

Sullivan - BYE

District 4

Westminster Christian - BYE

Bayless vs. Principia

Lutheran South - BYE

Affton vs. Maplewood-Richmond Heights

District 5

Clayton vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (May 20)

Metro vs. Gateway Tech (May 20)

District 6

Orchard Farm - BYE

STEAM Academy vs. Jennings

St. Charles West - BYE

St. Charles - BYE

District 7

Mexico - BYE

Winfield vs. Lutheran of St. Charles

Fulton - BYE

Wright City - BYE

District 8

Moberly - BYE

Marshall vs. Hallsville

Southern Boone - BYE

Boonville vs. Kirksville

District 9

Helias - BYE

Osage vs. California

Eldon - BYE

Owensville - BYE

District 10

Springfield Catholic - BYE

Mt. Vernon vs. Buffalo

Strafford - BYE

Bolivar - BYE

District 11

Logan-Rogersville - BYE

Reeds Spring vs. Mountain Grove

Hollister - BYE

Clever - BYE

District 12

Seneca - BYE

East Newton vs. Cassville

Aurora - BYE

Monett - BYE

District 13

Harrisonville - BYE

Pleasant Hill vs. Clinton

Nevada - BYE

Knob Noster - BYE

District 14

Pembroke Hill - BYE

University Academy Charter vs. Southeast

St. Michael the Archangel - BYE

Center - BYE

District 15

Excelsior Springs - BYE

Richmond vs. Central

Oak Grove - BYE

Odessa - BYE

District 16

Benton - BYE

Lafayette vs. Maryville

Chillicothe - BYE

Savannah - BYE

CLASS 5 BRACKETS

First round begins 5/18

CLASS 6 BRACKETS

First round begins 5/18

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