8 Top Missouri high school football freshman in 2024
The following prospects have only played one season of Missouri high school football. With that being said, they’re on the radar regionally and among college football programs.
These 2028 prospects are thriving on the field and making plays that have caught the attention of many.
Here are look at some of High School On SI's best freshmen in the state of Missouri in 2024.
Ridge Janes, TE, De Smet
Janes is a projected Power 4 prospect who recently earned an offer from Minnesota. At 6’5 he’s a complete tight end. Great as a run blocker and in the short passing game. He has made a major impact in his freshman season. Janes has the pedigree to become a nationally ranked prospect.
Kolby Dotson, DB, De Smet
Dotston is one of the best young defensive backs in Missouri. He plays for a loaded De Smet team and will grow into a key player down the road. He has seen the field during varsity action making plays when given the opportunity. Dotson has great coverage as a cornerback.
Gunnar Holmes, LB, Parkway West
Holmes was extremely productive during his freshman campaign. A 95 tackle freshman season puts him in elite company. His high football IQ and frame at this age sets him apart. With continued growth he can put himself in the same conversation as past Parkway West players who went on to the highest level.
Max Jones, WR, Vianney
Jones has elite traits at the wide receiver position. A 6’5 vertical threat that can play above the defense. He played a lot of snaps for Vianney this season. A sure-fire Division 1 prospect that earned an offer from Ball State going into the season.
Kingston McPike, WR, North Point
McPike adds dynamic ability with the ball in his hands. He had 322 receiving yards and 5 TDs as a freshman. An exciting player with the ball in his hands. His ability to make defenders miss is special. McPike is already a great athlete with pure explosion as a wide receiver.
Jeremiah Hull, WR, Raymore-Peculiar
Hull is an impressive height, weight, speed prospect on the outside. At 6’4 his ability to play above the defense is notable. Raymore-Peculiar has a handful of talented skill players heading into next season and Hull is one of the best. He creates mismatches in the passing game.
Zayre Thomas, DL, Raytown South
Thomas has put up big numbers in his first season. He’s a 6’2 defensive end that plays with great burst. During the regular season he had multiple TFLs in a handful of games. One of the best overall athletes in the 2028 class. Thomas has a ton of potential for growth.
Brock Barrows, OL, Lee’s Summit West
Barrows is an imposing freshman offensive lineman. He played a key role for Lee’s Summit West at a number of spots up front. He’s technically sound and able to compete vs. the best. A physical player who clears lanes in the run game. At 6’3 and 270lbs Barrows is one to watch moving forward.