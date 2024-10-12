A pair of Mizzou commits lead Eureka to a victory in the Battle of 109
SBLive Sports
by Sean Westendorf
WILDWOOD, MISSOURI - An explosive start was just the tip of the iceberg for Eureka’s football team on Friday night. The Wildcats led from start to finish, controlling the game for all 48 minutes in a 30-15 victory over Lafayette.
Leading the way for Eureka was their veteran offensive line, anchored by massive left tackle Jack Lange, and junior running back Trevor Codak. Both Lange and Codak are committed to the University of Missouri and their efforts were vital during a second half focused on clock management.
Codak, a 2026 prospect, continued to build upon what has been a great junior season to this point. His 740 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns lead the team. Following this game another two touchdowns one of which was a 30 yard scamper will be added to his totals.
The win broke a two year losing streak for Eureka in the Wildwood “Mayor’s Cup” or a game many refer to as the Battle of 109.
Make no mistake about it, Lange is a leader on this team. The Mizzou commit's fingerprints are all over the Wildcats' DNA and he’s one of the best Wildcats in history. A 6’-foot-8 left tackle who has the size and talent to take this team far in the playoffs.
For Lafayette their star also came to play. Northwestern commit Robby Preckel is well known, but he deserves much more recognition statewide. The 6-foot-3 senior wide receiver nearly changed the trajectory of this game in the second half.
The Lancers scored quickly in the third quarter making it a 23-7 game just minutes after coming out of the locker room. Preckel was on the other end of a 17-yard Jack Behl touchdown throw gaining the attention of fans after a scoreless first half for the Lancers.
After a long, yet scoreless Eureka drive the Lancers scored again making it a 23-15 contest. This time it was a 39-yard Behl throw to Brady Micek on a connection deep downfield. The score was followed by a successful two point conversion by Patrick Boyette making it a one score game.
With the Lancers gaining momentum it was Codak and the Eureka run game who finished the contest exactly how it started. He sealed the game shut with a 7-yard touchdown run with little time to spare.
Following this 30-15 win Eureka has McCluer and Pattonville remaining on the schedule.
Eureka has its eyes set on a deep playoff run, while Lafayette is a team in the same District, so a potential rematch is possible. That match-up would provide plenty of intrigue for a number of reasons.