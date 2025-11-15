Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football postseason continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 14, 2025
Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
Adrian 41, Windsor 20
Archie 60, Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 36
Blair Oaks 19, Centralia 8
Capital City 46, Lebanon 25
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 36, Ladue Horton Watkins 3
Carthage 31, Republic 14
Christian Brothers 77, Lafayette 62
Concordia 31, Northwest 6
Dexter 33, Potosi 12
Farmington 21, Central 0
Festus 42, North County 24
Fort Zumwalt North 21, Parkway West 20
Fort Zumwalt West 34, Troy-Buchanan 31
Grain Valley 49, Raytown 28
Hannibal 27, Odessa 13
Hayti 38, Portageville 13
Helias 26, Blue Springs 21
Jackson 70, Northwest 7
Kearney 24, Savannah 0
Kirkwood 21, Eureka 10
Lamar 43, Holden 23
Lee's Summit 42, North Kansas City 21
Liberty 45, Liberty North 31
Liberty 55, Forsyth 7
Lift for Life Academy 48, Valle Catholic 34
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 69, Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op 16
Maryville 34, Richmond 0
Mid-Buchanan 42, Cameron 28
Monroe City 62, Brookfield 22
Montgomery County 42, Bowling Green 6
Mountain Grove 28, Clever 21
Nixa 42, Joplin 28
North Shelby 72, Knox County 32
Osage 28, Moberly 7
Parkway North 17, Orchard Farm 14
Platte County 29, Rockhurst 22
Putnam County 56, South Shelby 0
Rock Port 58, West Nodaway 40
Salisbury 50, Harrisburg 0
Seneca 47, Cassville 14
St. Clair 26, St. Francis Borgia 19
St. Joseph Christian 54, Bishop LeBlond 38
St. Michael 46, Boonville 35
St. Pius X 28, Caruthersville 14
Sullivan 29, Vianney 28
Summit Christian Academy 41, Carrollton 14
Thayer 42, Marionville 21
Tipton 53, Russellville 18
Van-Far 22, Grandview 18
Warrensburg 28, Nevada 25
Wellington-Napoleon 44, Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 30
West Plains 36, Carl Junction 6
West Platte 40, North Platte 30
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 48, King City/Union Star Co-op 12