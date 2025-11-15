High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

The 2025 Missouri high school football postseason continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 41, Windsor 20

Archie 60, Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 36

Blair Oaks 19, Centralia 8

Capital City 46, Lebanon 25

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 36, Ladue Horton Watkins 3

Carthage 31, Republic 14

Christian Brothers 77, Lafayette 62

Concordia 31, Northwest 6

Dexter 33, Potosi 12

Farmington 21, Central 0

Festus 42, North County 24

Fort Zumwalt North 21, Parkway West 20

Fort Zumwalt West 34, Troy-Buchanan 31

Grain Valley 49, Raytown 28

Hannibal 27, Odessa 13

Hayti 38, Portageville 13

Helias 26, Blue Springs 21

Jackson 70, Northwest 7

Kearney 24, Savannah 0

Kirkwood 21, Eureka 10

Lamar 43, Holden 23

Lee's Summit 42, North Kansas City 21

Liberty 45, Liberty North 31

Liberty 55, Forsyth 7

Lift for Life Academy 48, Valle Catholic 34

Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 69, Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op 16

Maryville 34, Richmond 0

Mid-Buchanan 42, Cameron 28

Monroe City 62, Brookfield 22

Montgomery County 42, Bowling Green 6

Mountain Grove 28, Clever 21

Nixa 42, Joplin 28

North Shelby 72, Knox County 32

Osage 28, Moberly 7

Parkway North 17, Orchard Farm 14

Platte County 29, Rockhurst 22

Putnam County 56, South Shelby 0

Rock Port 58, West Nodaway 40

Salisbury 50, Harrisburg 0

Seneca 47, Cassville 14

St. Clair 26, St. Francis Borgia 19

St. Joseph Christian 54, Bishop LeBlond 38

St. Michael 46, Boonville 35

St. Pius X 28, Caruthersville 14

Sullivan 29, Vianney 28

Summit Christian Academy 41, Carrollton 14

Thayer 42, Marionville 21

Tipton 53, Russellville 18

Van-Far 22, Grandview 18

Warrensburg 28, Nevada 25

Wellington-Napoleon 44, Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 30

West Plains 36, Carl Junction 6

West Platte 40, North Platte 30

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 48, King City/Union Star Co-op 12

Published
