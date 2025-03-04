Brackets, quarterfinals matchups for Missouri boys high school state basketball playoff (03/07/2025)
It’s officially March. Let the madness begin.
Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks. Now that district champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.
Missouri’s boys will kick off the state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 boys are slated to kick off the sectional round with a slate of exciting games on Monday, March 3.
This season, boys quarterfinals for Class 1-3 will take place on March 7. Class 1 will play its semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 2 and 3 boys will play their semifinal rounds on March 12 with finals on March 13.
Class 4 boys begin their sectional round on March 10, with quarterfinals March 14, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys begin quarterfinal play on March 14 with semifinals slated for March 19 and finals March 20.
Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.
Click the links to view the brackets and check back often as we will update the scoreboard below as scores come in.
MSHSAA boys brackets:
Class 1 boys
Class 2 boys
Class 3 boys
Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA quarterfinal round playoff matchups
(March 7 games)
Class 1
Risco vs. Chadwick
McAuley Catholic vs. Wheatland
St. Elizabeth vs. Green City
Braymer vs. Rock Port
Class 2
South Iron vs. Puxico
Canton vs. Harrisburg
Eugene vs. Blue Eye
Lincoln vs. Gallatin
Class 3
Woodland vs. Jefferson (Festus)
Principia vs. Montgomery County
Thayer vs. Lamar
KIPP KC Legacy vs. East Buchanan