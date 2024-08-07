High School

Dylan Curtis, Francis Howell 2026 pitcher, commits to Missouri

Curtis was one of the top sophomores in Missouri during the 2024 season

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Francis Howell pitcher Dylan Curtis
Francis Howell pitcher Dylan Curtis / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive

Francis Howell right-handed pitcher Dylan Curtis was one of the breakout performers in Missouri during his sophomore season this spring. On Tuesday he announced his verbal commitment to the University of Missouri.

A 6-foot-5, 170-pounder, Curtis went 6-1 with a 1.42 earned-run average in 49 1/3 innings over 12 appearances (11 starts). He struck out 52 batters and walked just eight while limiting opponents to a .197 batting average.

With senior righthander Alex Bryan and Curtis anchoring the pitching staff, the Vikings went 30-12 and finished fourth in the Missouri Class 6 tournament – Howell's third consecutive trip to the state final four. The Vikings finished fourth in Class 6 in the final Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.

Curtis, who features a fastball in the upper 80s, is rated by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2026.

He was named second-team all-state in Class 6 by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association – one of just three underclassmen to land on the first or second teams.

