Dylan Curtis, Francis Howell 2026 pitcher, commits to Missouri
Francis Howell right-handed pitcher Dylan Curtis was one of the breakout performers in Missouri during his sophomore season this spring. On Tuesday he announced his verbal commitment to the University of Missouri.
A 6-foot-5, 170-pounder, Curtis went 6-1 with a 1.42 earned-run average in 49 1/3 innings over 12 appearances (11 starts). He struck out 52 batters and walked just eight while limiting opponents to a .197 batting average.
With senior righthander Alex Bryan and Curtis anchoring the pitching staff, the Vikings went 30-12 and finished fourth in the Missouri Class 6 tournament – Howell's third consecutive trip to the state final four. The Vikings finished fourth in Class 6 in the final Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.
Curtis, who features a fastball in the upper 80s, is rated by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2026.
He was named second-team all-state in Class 6 by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association – one of just three underclassmen to land on the first or second teams.
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Follow Missouri high school sports coverage on High School on SI
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com