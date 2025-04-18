Former Missouri QB Maty Mauk named head football coach at Principia
Maty Mauk will become a head football coach for the first time.
The former Missouri quarterback was named the head coach of Principia on April 17. The Panthers were 1-9 in 2024.
“I am incredibly honored to join the Principia community,” Mauk said. “This is a special place with a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help these young men grow—athletically, academically and in their Christian character. We are going to build something that the entire school and community can be proud of.”
Mauk has been a coach at Springfield Glendale and Monett, working with his father and brother, respectively.
He takes over a program that has struggled in recent years. The last winning season was a 5-4 mark in 2018. That was the program’s only winning record dating back to 2010.
Mauk brings a winning pedigree to the private school with his background at Kenton, Ohio High School and the University of Missouri.
“Coach Mauk has a profound understanding of the game, a competitive spirit, and a strong commitment to unlocking the unlimited potential of student-athletes,” said Principia Athletic Director Shawn Brown. “His energy is outstanding, and he embodies Principia's values of LOVE, which stands for Limitless potential, Overcoming obstacles, Valuing yourself, God and others and Embracing excellence.”
At Kenton, he was selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated and Parade Magazine. He set national records for completions (1,353), passing attempts (2,110), passing yards (18,932), touchdowns (219) and total yards (22,681) after wrapping up his prep career in 2011.
The previous record holder was his older brother, Ben.
Mauk redshirted at Missouri in 2012 and played in the 2013-15 seasons.
He led Missouri to a 41-26 win over Georgia in his first game and then helped the Tigers beat Florida, 36-17, in his first start, replacing an injured James Franklin.
Missouri was the SEC East Division champion this year and won the Cotton Bowl that season. Mauk was an SEC All-Freshman team pick.
Mauk took over as the starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2014 and led the Tigers back to the SEC East Division championship for the second year in a row. The Tigers were 11-3 and advanced to the Citrus Bowl.
He played in four games in 2015 amid a pair of suspensions. With him out, Drew Lock took over as the quarterback, playing the last eight games of his freshman year.
Mauk transferred to Eastern Kentucky for the 2016 season. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017 to join a quarterback competition that included former NFL quarterback Vince Young. A shoulder injury ended his run.