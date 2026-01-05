3-Star Basketball Recruit Jayquan Freeman Explains Why He Has Reclassified to the Class of 2027
Jayquan Freeman has had quite the journey but with his impeccable leadership on and off the court he has continued to cement his name in the basketball world.
A Decision Bigger Than a Date
The shooting guard announced he would be transferring to La Salle High School (FL) on June 5, but throughout his high school basketball career, the 6-foot-9, 3-star recruit has been putting in the work to make certain everyone will remember his name by the time he graduates. Recently, he had told High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero that he will be reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2027.
Faith, Family, and the Long View
"I want to take a moment to share that I’ve officially decided to reclassify to the Class of 2027 for basketball," Freeman said. "This decision didn’t come lightly and was made after a lot of prayer, reflection, and meaningful conversations with my family and coaches. I truly believe this move aligns with God’s plan for my life and puts me in the best position to grow as a student, athlete, and person.
"I’m focused on continuing to develop my skills, improve my mindset, and compete at the highest level every day. As I move forward, I will be keeping my recruitment open while trusting the process and embracing every opportunity that comes my way. I’m thankful for everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I’m excited for what the future holds."
Recruitment Wide Open
Freeman's decision will now allow more time for him to consider his recruiting options. Earlier this year, he told us that he's worked extremely hard on his game, including ways to finish, scrounge, and handle the ball under heavy pressure.
In a span of three games, recently, the star wing dropped an impressive 78 points.
"I have gotten better from my teammates playing so hard on me, it makes me a better athlete on and off the court," he said. "When I play an actual game, it makes it easier for me because I know I can handle everything. I put in a lot of work with my trainer. I trust that they are helping me get to where I want to be and make me better. I really just put in the extra hours. While people are sleeping, I'm up putting in the work."
Jayquan Freeman's leadership, no matter which class he is in, will continue to be impactful and when all is said and done, he wants to leave a legacy of being a leader on and off the court.
Building a Legacy Beyond the Box Score
"I want to make sure I graduate and make sure everyone remembers me as a leader on and off the court. I want people to remember me as a very nice guy, that I'm hard working, and I want to be the best to ever touch the court at La Salle High School."