From Missouri High School Phenom to College Glory, This Notre Dame Star Could Be A First Round NFL Pick
Since busting on the national scene as senior at Christian Brothers College Prep High School (St. Louis, MO) after rushing for 1,291 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 140 carries his senior season, Jeremiyah Love has been a problem for defenses across the nation.
From Missouri Legend to Notre Dame Star
Love went on to parlay his senior dream season into being named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, Missouri Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year and others MVP awards into a scholarship at Notre Dame. Now three years later, Love has used the foundation he built at Christian Brothers College Prep to win the 2025 Doak Walker award which is awarded to best running back in college football along with being on the cusp of making a lifelong dream come true by being a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft coming up in April.
“It means everything to come from St. Louis and be a product of Christian Brothers College Prep and just represent for my city,” Love said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “I was built into the person I am today just by going through CBC, I met some of the best friends in my life and some of the best coaches you will ever meet as they set the foundation for me to become the person and player I am today. I just feel great being able to represent St. Louis, being able to represent CBC, being able to represent Notre Dame and just doing it the right way.”
Love Took Off in South Bend After a Mediocre Freshman Year
After a mediocre freshman season in South Bend, Love put together back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons while morphing into the best all-around running back in college football this fall.
Despite having a target on his back all season long, the 6-foot, 214-pounder shifty back from the “Show Me State” was able to rack up 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns which tied for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by an Irish running back on just 199 carries. When you add in Love’s 27 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season, it’s easy to see why Love officially declared for the NFL draft in December.
One of the Most Productive Running Backs in Irish History
As a result, Love leaves South Bend as one of the most productive and accomplished running backs to ever wear a Notre Dame jersey as he has the seventh most rushing yards (2,882), scored the third most touchdowns (36) and became the first player to win the Doak Walker award in program history. Many NFL draft analysts have Love consistently rated as the best running back in the draft and expect him to be Top 10 pick.
Next Is the Game's Biggest Stage
Which all but confirms the kid from Christian Brothers College Prep is ready for the big stage of professional football.
“Whatever team that drafts me will be getting a team first guy and a guy who is willing to do anything for the team’s success and anything for the organization to have success,” Love said. “I’m coming in working trying to win championships, I want to win the Super Bowl and be one of the best to ever play the game of football. Any team who decides to take a chance on me and is willing to invest in me will be getting a team first guy willing to do anything for that team to succeed.