Jackson Cantwell Receives Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award
Jackson Cantwell "Mr. Pancake" is no stranger to the spotlight but more than that he has created history for Offensive Lineman everywhere. Today, on December 10, 2025 Jackson Cantwell received the most prestigious honor a high school football player can achieve. Considering he is an Offensive Lineman, it is quite unique that the Nixa (Missouri) star became the first offensive lineman ever o win the Gatorade National Football Player of the year award.
Surprise of a Lifetime
Jackson Cantwell woke up this morning knowing that he was one of the three finalists to win the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award but never did he think he would be getting the surprise of a lifetime.
"Hey, what's going on?"
His family, Nixa teammates the school's administration were in attendance to watch him receive the incredible honor that was presented to him by Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Joe Thomas. When Jackson walked through the doors of the Nixa Apex Facility he said, "Hey what's going on?"
Right then and there he was embraced with the honor. Shortly after he embraced his mom and said, "I love you Mom."
You could see the emotion and humility Cantwell had and he immediately began thanking everyone that had helped guide him on this journey. When he held up the trophy and saw names like Peyton Manning and Kyler Murray you could see how surreal of a moment it was for him that from now on he had cemented himself in the history books.
"It means alot to everyone in this town, everyone in this state and everyone who plays this position."
After the surprise we asked his mother Teri what it meant and what emotions she was feeling to see her son receive this honor.
"He sets really big goals and this one and this is one of the goals that he wanted, he's been checking since the day the finalists were announced," said his mom. "It's a big deal for our community of Nixa and for him being the first O-lineman ever to receive this is crazy and I'm so happy he can represent the offensive lineman out there." His mother began to get emotional after we asked about his humbleness and character that they've instilled in him and we asked her what message she would like to tell Jackson. "The goals are resetting and then afterwards you have to go back to work. I'd say the work goes you always have to be consistent. But I'm the proudest of you for who you are and I Couldn't of asked for a better kid and I love him with all my heart."
Q&A with Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Jackson Cantwell
Myckena Guerrero: Here with Mr. Pancake himself you just won the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, walking in what was that moment like for you?
Jackson Cantwell: My Coach was acting a little weird this morning whenever I was hanging out with him. I kind of felt like something was up, but you know you just never know and I didn't know exactly how they introduce that kind of thing so it didn't really cross my mind, but he took me in a different door I didn't even know it existed at our indoor. I was like maybe something's going on I don't know what and I saw a 100 people staring at me, people holding cameras. I was like what's going on here but then I see Joe come down the middle holding the trophy and I was like Oh my God you know we made it happen. That was just something that was just so surreal. It still hasn't really fully registered to my brain yet. But at the end of the day I want to thank Gatorade, I want to thank all my coaches, teammates, my parents. It's alot of people that got me here and I'm really really thankful for the opportunity.
MG: When you walked in you shared a special moment with your mom you gave her a hug and said "I Love You Mom." How has she empowered you to be the person you are today?
JC: She's instilled in me to be a kind person you know respect everybody, be a hard worker, to put your all into everything and you she's taught me probably more good lessons than I can even remember to be honest. I probably forget to much as far as that goes but I try to hold on to everything I can especially in my last couple weeks living at home before I go off to college and I'm Forever thankful for my parents. They did a fantastic part in my opinion or at least I'm hoping to keep proving them right and I'm just glad I got some good ones because I know not everyone's fortunate enough to be in that position. So I'm very Thankful.
MG: One thing that I saw you posted on your social media obviously it's your senior year but you said this is "the last time I get to put on for my city" For Nixa, what does it mean for you to kind of give the city hope as well.?
JC: It means everything. I mean there's going to be now five banners in that main gym in there. I got to tell the custodian to put those back up she thought I was supposed to take those with me when I went to college but I mean but it's cool to have all those in there. It's cool to show the people in this town, in this area, in this state or even in the midwest as a whole that it doesn't matter what background you come from if you do something cool you know you can get recognized. If you go on and play at the next level you can go on to play at the Power 4 level if you've got the athleticism and talent to do it I mean at the end of the day it just means alot to represent for the area down here you know. You know ever since I got here I've been a big fan of of representing my area. I think I've done a pretty good job at it so far and hopefully at the next level I can keep doing the same.
MG: Looking back from when you were a little boy until now what do you think is the biggest thing you've learned about yourself not only as an athlete but as a person as well?
JC: I think I definitely learned that as I've gotten through high school recruiting and like my high school journey in general I think I've learned how to give back a. lot better. I think I've learned how to be very respectful and just try to be a good role model for the youth in this community. We've done alot of work with them and I think I've learned that like as far as like success goes it never really stopped me from putting in the work I just decided that like once I would do something cool it wouldn't really slow me down. It wouldn't really make me sit back too long. Obviously I try to appreciate stuff but I would get back to work and get after it. I mean my season just ended on Saturday and this Tuesday I was back in there in the weight room you know getting everyone lifted and I'm just trying to keep getting better to prep myself for what I'm going to do at the University of Miami so I'm just trying to continue working as hard because I know that's what got me here. I know that's what can keep me going places wether it's on or off the field.
MG: I see you right now and I feel like you have this calm presence about you but obviously when you get on the field you're a monster. Where does your mind go when you step out on the field?
JC: I don't really say anything on the field except for like pre snap communication. I don't really have alot to say I mean I really just try to let my play do the talking I just try to do what I've always done and just think through what I need to do to be successful. I mean usually when I'm on the field my mind's thinking about like it's the same thing I get from throwing really like for each play I have one cue I'm thinking about like for example running outside zone thinking get my second step in the ground really quick and get vertical.I know if I’m running a gap scheme downhill run. I’m trying to keep that I’m trying to stay square and keep my inside leg high and run through the down block there or double team I mean, that’s just something and you know I’m just thinking about that I just lock myself in and keep myself focused I’m looking at the cues I’m looking at the defense it’s just the amount of reps I’ve had at practice shoutout to all my teammates for helping me get better at practice and all the reps I’ve had in my games over the years. 50 starts in high school is alot of starts so I think that’s what I mean you just learn how to process the stuff. You just learn how to block out all the distractions and focus on yourself.
MG: When I was taking to your mom she was telling me how you were in the spotlight at such a young age what advice do you have to give to young athletes on how to block out the noise and focus on the journey because sometimes it’s easier said than done.
JC: I’m glad I had so much early exposure because it got a lot easier for me I mean I definitely wasn’t as good at the start but at the end of the day the best piece of advice I could say is you just have to be like Nike and just do it. I mean I was just able to not let the outside stuff overcome what I need to do.You know it didn’t matter who’s in the stands watching who’s watching on our live streams. It doesn’t really matter I just do what I know how to do it’ll all work out okay. I had one of my better games of the year when my position coach came down hereHe said that I showed a lot of poise as far as how some guys get nervous when coaches come out to see them. I just did what I knew how to do and just kept playing hard. Because that’s what I knew I had done to be successful in the past and that’s what I’m going to keep doing to be successful in the future.
MG: You see your stats you see everything you do on the field, but who is Jackson Cantwell off the field?
JC: I think he’s a good friend a good person. Someone that loves being involved with the people that I’m close with. I love my family. I love my close friends. I got three dogs they’re awesome. I don’t know who doesn’t love dogs if you don’t I probably don’t like you that much but I mean at the end of the day I just try to be who I am and don’t try to be anybody else. I mean, I just don’t know why I would want to be anybody else. I want to be who I am and and be genuine for the people around me.
MG: Everyone talks about offensive linemen and the meals that they have what is the day in the life of what you eat during the day?
JC: A lot of steak I mean, I’ve had like two or three steaks a day for awhile. As far as cheap meals going back to the games my favorite meal is Cane‘s usually but I’ve been to a lot i’ve had a lot of different cheat meals over the years. I’ve had some good ones at Sonic, some good ones at Wendy’s, shout out to some of my teammates for those recommendations. At Miami, they’re probably. Going to have me eat a little bit straighter as far as that goes because they have the dining hall in there and they make anything taste good to be honest they got some of the best chefs. It’ll probably get even better but for now I’m gonna eat a lot of steak and a lot of pasta, rice, all that good stuff.
MG: You have made such an impact here and we all know you’re going to make an impact at Miami but when all of a sudden and done what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?
JC: Just a legacy of well nobody’s going to remember at the end of the day i’m not going to get buried with this thing i’m not going to get buried with any banners or anything that I do at the college or pro level. People remember you for who you are. They don’t remember you for the accomplishments you have. Hopefully people remember me as a genuine person, a good person who wants the best for their community for their people. I just hope I can represent the people I care about in the best way possible.