Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Adrian 56, Harrisonville 52
Belle 89, New Bloomfield 27
Bishop LeBlond 51, St. Joseph Christian 25
Bowling Green 43, Wright City 36
Brunswick 48, Van-Far 43
Buffalo 48, Stockton 34
Butler 60, Northeast Vernon County with Rich Hill 29
California 76, Camdenton 64
Carrollton 61, Holden 26
Clopton 75, Canton 37
Couch 51, Cabool 25
Crane 42, Sparta 39
Ellington 74, South Iron 66
Eugene 62, Hermitage 32
Everton 48, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 35
Francis Howell 48, Eureka 45
Ft. Zumwalt West 64, Ft. Zumwalt East 19
Gallatin 41, Polo 36
Hancock 29, Affton 25
Hardin-Central 51, Southwest (Livingston County) with Breckenridge 20
Hazelwood Central 45, St. Pius X (Festus) 41
JC Harmon 43, Guadalupe Centers Charter 9
Jasper 46, Southeast 36
Kirksville 55, Clark County 12
Kirkwood 43, Francis Howell North 32
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 43, Kearney 23
Lockwood 65, Forsyth 26
Marion C. Early 44, Greenfield with Golden City 38
Mexico 62, Marshall 50
Monett 60, Neosho 44
Montgomery County 42, Southern Boone 41
Montrose with Ballard 48, Leeton 18
New Franklin 44, Fayette 29
Normandy Collaborative 51, Cahokia 23
North Kansas City 73, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 50
North Point 41, Washington 36
Northland Christian 41, DeKalb 32
Oak Grove 64, Richmond 39
Pembroke Hill 52, Pleasant Hill 35
Pierce City 59, McAuley Catholic 31
School of the Ozarks 34, Pleasant Hope 28
Scotland County 71, Novinger 39
South Harrison 59, Trenton 27
St. Charles West 60, McCluer North 29
Ste. Genevieve 58, Grandview (Hillsboro) 23
St. Francis Borgia 61, Owensville 20
St. Mary's Colgan Catholic 72, Lamar 50
St. Michael the Archangel 62, Father Tolton 35
Stoutland 39, Conway 21
Summit Christian Academy 37, Ewing Marion Kauffman 27
Van Horn 40, Truman 33
Walnut Grove 56, Clever 51
Weaubleau 47, Climax Springs 43
Wellsville-Middletown 41, Chamois 8
Wheaton 50, Galena 39