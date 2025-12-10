High School

Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Missouri high school girls basketball final score from December 9

Robin Erickson

Van Horn defeated Truman on Tuesday night with a final score of 40-33.
The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Adrian 56, Harrisonville 52

Belle 89, New Bloomfield 27

Bishop LeBlond 51, St. Joseph Christian 25

Bowling Green 43, Wright City 36

Brunswick 48, Van-Far 43

Buffalo 48, Stockton 34

Butler 60, Northeast Vernon County with Rich Hill 29

California 76, Camdenton 64

Carrollton 61, Holden 26

Clopton 75, Canton 37

Couch 51, Cabool 25

Crane 42, Sparta 39

Ellington 74, South Iron 66

Eugene 62, Hermitage 32

Everton 48, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 35

Francis Howell 48, Eureka 45

Ft. Zumwalt West 64, Ft. Zumwalt East 19

Gallatin 41, Polo 36

Hancock 29, Affton 25

Hardin-Central 51, Southwest (Livingston County) with Breckenridge 20

Hazelwood Central 45, St. Pius X (Festus) 41

JC Harmon 43, Guadalupe Centers Charter 9

Jasper 46, Southeast 36

Kirksville 55, Clark County 12

Kirkwood 43, Francis Howell North 32

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 43, Kearney 23

Lockwood 65, Forsyth 26

Marion C. Early 44, Greenfield with Golden City 38

Mexico 62, Marshall 50

Monett 60, Neosho 44

Montgomery County 42, Southern Boone 41

Montrose with Ballard 48, Leeton 18

New Franklin 44, Fayette 29

Normandy Collaborative 51, Cahokia 23

North Kansas City 73, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 50

North Point 41, Washington 36

Northland Christian 41, DeKalb 32

Oak Grove 64, Richmond 39

Pembroke Hill 52, Pleasant Hill 35

Pierce City 59, McAuley Catholic 31

School of the Ozarks 34, Pleasant Hope 28

Scotland County 71, Novinger 39

South Harrison 59, Trenton 27

St. Charles West 60, McCluer North 29

Ste. Genevieve 58, Grandview (Hillsboro) 23

St. Francis Borgia 61, Owensville 20

St. Mary's Colgan Catholic 72, Lamar 50

St. Michael the Archangel 62, Father Tolton 35

Stoutland 39, Conway 21

Summit Christian Academy 37, Ewing Marion Kauffman 27

Van Horn 40, Truman 33

Walnut Grove 56, Clever 51

Weaubleau 47, Climax Springs 43

Wellsville-Middletown 41, Chamois 8

Wheaton 50, Galena 39

