High School

Nixa vs. Lee's Summit: Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 6 championship

Both teams have been a runners-up before, but the winner will takes home 1st state title

Cody Thorn

John Perry has led Nixa back to the Class 6 MSHSAA State Championship for the second year in a row.
John Perry has led Nixa back to the Class 6 MSHSAA State Championship for the second year in a row. / David Smith
Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Missouri